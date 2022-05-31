Sniper fire kills Cozad serviceman in Vietnam in 1967

Editor’s Note: This the second of a three part series about the three Dawson County servicemen who were killed in Vietnam in 1967.

Bierma

COZAD — One month after Gary Hatfield’s death, another Dawson County boy would lose his life in Vietnam.

Lynn Seaton Bierma, the son of Chester and Pearl Bierma was born on July 13, 1947 in North Platte and moved to Cozad 17 years before he was deployed to Vietnam.

Bierma graduated with the Cozad High School class of 1965 and before entering the service, was employed by Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Thomas, Bierma's neighbors south of Cozad.

Bierma's sister, Edna Schultz described her brother as a "simple farm boy" who loved his horses and his dog.

He entered the service on Sept. 15, 1966 and completed his basic training at Fort Bliss, Texas. He took additional training at Camp Polk, La., before being deployed to Vietnam.

Bierma was attached to the 9th Infantry Division, 2nd Battalion, 39th Infantry, C Company and arrived in-country on March 1, 1967. Their strength when they arrived was 818 men.

It was noted Bierma had the rank of Private First Class. His military occupation or specialty was Light Weapons Infantry.

The 9th Infantry Division was stationed, at the time, at Bearcat Base, near the city of Biên Hòa in Đồng Nai Province in southern Vietnam, not far from Saigon. The camp took its name from its Special Forces radio call sign, who had previously occupied the base.

The 9th Infantry Division operated near the rivers and canals of the Mekong Delta. This was deep within VC controlled area of the delta and the Division was charged with protecting the area and its population against VC insurgents and ensuring the success of the South Vietnamese government’s pacification program.

“In Vietnam, the United States fought two wars: a conventional war in remote areas against the North Vietnamese Army units that had infiltrated into the South and a struggle among the rural people to win their “hearts and minds.” It was in this fight for influence and control against the insurgents (or Viet Cong) in the rural areas, where 80 percent of the people lived.” according to the New York Times.

For the Viet Cong, the rural population was vital to their survival and hope for victory. The insurgents lived among them and depended on them for intelligence, protection, recruits and resources. To expand their influence, Viet Cong would infiltrate villages under government control to recruit, proselytize or intimidate.

To clear the Viet Cong from areas, the United States relied on a strategy of pacification. It started with assaults on hamlets and villages, with bombing shelling and mortar barrages to make way for the ground troops.

Once the village was taken over, the South Vietnamese government would try to win hearts and minds by building schools and clinics, and begin a process of economic development leading to modernization.

“At first, pacification was left in the hands of the South Vietnamese armed forces. The policy changed in 1966 when the slow progress of pacification prompted an effort to speed it up, and the American Ninth Division (Bierma’s unit) was dispatched to…the upper Mekong,” the New York Times stated.

“The division’s mission was to act like a bulldozer, clearing the path for South Vietnamese officials and troops to move in and establish a government presence, and to keep the enemy’s main force units from disrupting that effort,” per the New York Times.

Tragically, many civilians were caught in this cross fire during these pacification operations and many were forced to move to areas of government control or deeper into Viet Cong territory to avoid being killed.

Faced with unrelenting physical hardships, a tenacious enemy and the region’s rugged terrain, the Division established strategies and quantifiable goals for completing their mission.

In 1967, Bierma’s unit was given the mission of opening the vital Highway 4 from My Tho to Cai Lay, which it did by extensive day-and-night ambushes and aggressive patrolling.

It is likely that on one of these patrols, Bierma was shot and killed by sniper fire on Wednesday, April 26, three other men from the 39th Infantry were killed on the same day.

A May 1, 1967 Dawson County Herald article noted, “(Bierma) was the second youth from Dawson County to be lost by enemy action in Vietnam. Sp-4 Gary Hatfield of Lexington was killed in combat March 20.”

Bierma’s parents were informed of his death by an Army sergeant from Kearney on Thursday, April 27. His body was accompanied by an escort from San Francisco for burial in the Fairview Cemetery near Cozad.

Bierma’s name can be found on Panel 18E, Line 91 on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

The next death in May would involve another Lexington serviceman.