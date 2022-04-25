Smoking materials likely cause of shed fire in Lexington on Monday

LEXINGTON — Smoking materials appear to be the cause of a minor shed fire that occurred in Lexington during the afternoon of Monday, April 25.

At 2:59 p.m. the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to 110 W. Spruce St. for the report of a fire in a storage shed.

On scene, officers with the Lexington Police Department using fire extinguishers, locals with a garden hose and Assistant Fire Chief Dahlas Holbein were able to extinguish the fire before a fire engine showed up.

Lexington firefighters still inspected the building with a thermal camera to check for hotspots.

The suspected cause of the fire was a cigarette extinguished on a window sill and then the embers were fanned by the wind. There was some burn and smoke damage done to the building.

The LVFD was assisted on scene by the Lexington Police Department.