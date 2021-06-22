 Skip to main content
Smoke scare at St. John’s Lutheran Church summons Eustis firefighters Monday afternoon
Smoke scare at St. John's Lutheran Church summons Eustis firefighters Monday afternoon

EUSTIS — When smoke was reported in the basement of the St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church during the afternoon of Monday, June 21, Eustis firefighters prepared for the worst.

The daycare at the church evacuated the building and Eustis firefighters arrived in force with a fire engine, a tanker and multiple grass rigs.

Mutual aid was requested from the Cozad Volunteer Fire Department at 4:23 p.m. as a precaution.

Luckily, for the firefighters and the community, the smoke in the basement was not from an ongoing fire. It originated from the furnace, according to the Eustis Volunteer Fire Department.

The historic church was built in 1944, according to the Frontier County GIS webstie.

