KEARNEY — Nebraskans have built their livelihoods and communities one job at a time-primarily though small, family-operated businesses and farms. In the past three years, the Nebraska Enterprise Fund (NEF) has provided $10.42 million in lending to Nebraska’s small and micro enterprises impacting 1,473.3 jobs. For 25 years, the organization has been a leader in the development of business service organizations, provision of financial sources to sustain services and directly delivering resources to businesses to aid in the start-up and growth phases of development.
“NEF made it possible for me to preserve some of my cash for inventory rather than investing it all for the down payment, when purchasing my current location. Without that help, I’d have a building with no contents,” said Tom Gosinski, owner of Dawson Home.
Jim Reiff, NEF’s Executive Director states; “we are delighted to have served the entrepreneurs of Nebraska for the past 25 years and look forward to greater growth in the sector for the years ahead. We celebrate the small businesses across the state as we honor, celebrate, and embrace our first 25 years of Success.”
The 25th anniversary commemorations throughout the state of Nebraska are offered through sponsorships from: First National Bank, US Bank, N.A., Wells Fargo, Cline Williams Wright Johnson & Oldfather, LLP, CORE Bank, Elkhorn Valley Bank & Trust, Nebraska Bankers Association, City of Norfolk, First Westroads Bank, FranNet of The Heartland, Norfolk Area Economic Development, Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District, Security Bank, Transformation Marketing, Nebraska Investment Finance Authority, Nebraska Public Power District and the Omaha Chamber of Commerce.
Go to www.nebbiz.org to learn more and register for the celebration lunch and program in Kearney on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.
