ELWOOD — As the area approaches the cusp of severe weather season, SKYWARN trainings have been held to teach spotters how to report the “ground truth.”

Every spring the National Weather Service – Hastings holds severe weather awareness talks that teach the basics about severe weather across their warning area, consisting of 24 counties in south central Nebraska, including Dawson and Gosper counties and six counties in north central Kansas.

The first training held in the local area was on Tuesday, April 4 at the Elwood Fire Hall, attended by around 20 people, mostly Elwood Fire Department members.

Jeremy Wesely, NWS Hastings Lead Meteorologist, led the training. Wesely said he has been with NWS Hastings since 2004, prior having served as a civilian research meteorologist at Offutt Air Force Base near Omaha. He noted this was the fourth training he had given this year.

Wesely noted Gosper County is on the far western edge of the NWS Hastings warning area and is located in the middle ground between the NWS Hastings’ Doppler radar at Blue Hill, NWS North Platte’s at Thedford and the radar in Goodland, Kan.

Use of the radar does have some draw backs. The NWS Hastings radar site can see the lowest levels of the atmosphere closer to the radar itself. Due to the curvature of the Earth, the lowest the radar can scan is around 5,000 feet at Overton and around 7,000 feet at Elwood.

That is why reports from weather spotters are so important, they can provide the ground truth as to what is happening and help the NWS offer better and more informed warnings to the people in harm’s way.

There are different modes that can be used, the one people likely see most often is reflectivity, the amount of transmitted power returning to the radar after hitting precipitation.

Another mode is velocity, the radar can track a target’s motion that is along the direction of the radar beam. This is useful in determining the speed a storm is moving or strong straight line winds that might strike an area.

There is also storm relative velocity; this is the base velocity with the average storm motion subtracted out. This is most useful for finding areas of rotation in a thunderstorm, which relates to tornado formation.

So say severe weather is expected on an upcoming day this spring, how can one judge the likelihood of impacts to their area. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla. put out daily thunderstorm outlook categories. The categories include:

General Thunderstorm - Severe weather isn’t expected, but all thunderstorms can produce hazards

1: Marginal (green) – Isolated severe storms are possible

2: Slight (yellow) – Isolated to scattered severe storms possible, some could be significant

3: Enhanced (orange) – Scattered to numerous severe storms expected, several could be significant

4: Moderate (red) – High confidence in numerous severe storms, likely to be significant

5: High (pink) – High confidence in severe weather outbreak, numerous severe storms to occur

The presentation moved into the different types of thunderstorms. This type of storm is responsible for the majority of tornadoes in the United States – the supercell.

A supercell is a thunderstorm that is characterized by the presence of a mesocyclone, a deep, persistently rotating updraft. They are the least common type of storm but have potential to be the most severe. In addition to tornadoes, they can also produce large hail, torrential rainfall and strong winds.

Due to their organization, supercells have several identifying structures spotters can use out in the field to get their bearings and be able to tell if the storm is likely to produce a tornado.

The feature most easily seen in the anvil, the storms updraft collides with a stable layer of the atmosphere call the tropopause and the clouds spread out over the storm, sometimes rising to heights of 50,000 to 70,000 feet. For context, most passenger airliners cruise around 30,000 feet.

The forward flank downdraft (FFD) is generally the area of the heaviest and most widespread precipitation. For most supercells, the precipitation core is bounded on its leading edge by a shelf cloud that results from rain-cooled air within the precipitation core spreading outward and interacting with warmer, moist air from outside of the cell.

The rear flank downdraft (RFD) is a complex phenomenon and not yet fully understood. What is known is that this feature wraps around the updraft base, carrying precipitation with it. This causes the characteristic “hook echo,” return on radar.

The RFD usually contains winds blowing up to 100 mph as it descends to the ground. Wesely said the blowing dust and dirt can often be mistaken for a tornado; spotters should be looking for persistent rotation to identify a true twister.

A wall cloud is a feature that forms near the updraft and downdraft interface. Wall clouds are common and are not exclusive to supercells; only a small percentage actually produce a tornado, but if a storm does produce a tornado, it usually exhibits wall clouds that persist for more than ten minutes.

Not all tornadoes are produced via a supercell, a fact that was demonstrated in the NWS Hastings area last year during the early morning hours of July 4.

A large rain shield was moving across central Nebraska, not the type of scenario that usually spawns tornadoes. However, cloud bases were low and there was a notable amount of wind shear present. The storm was able to tap into this and produced a tornado that impacted several homes in Hall and Merrick counties.

Wesely touched on other phenomena associated with severe weather, hail, lightning and flash flooding.

When a thunderstorm begins dropping hail greater than one inch, the NWS will warn that storm as severe. When making reports about estimated hail sizes, the NWS says not to use marble size, as those can vary, but items like coins, ping pong balls, golf ball, or baseballs.

Lightning killed 11 people in the United States last year, with four deaths occurring in August, people playing sports outside make up 14 percent of lightning fatalities. The NWS rule is, “When Thunder Roars, Get Indoors.”

When it comes to flash floods, It takes just 12 inches of rushing water to carry away most cars and just 2 feet of rushing water can carry away SUVs and trucks. “It is never safe to drive or walk into flood waters,” per NWS.

A new feature to the presentation this year was something that was all too familiar to the Elwood firefighters at the training – fire weather.

The drought in 2022 contributed to numerous days with critical fire weather conditions.

On April 7, a wildfire burned 35,000 acres in Gosper and Furnas counties. Elwood Volunteer Fire Chief Darren Krull was killed in a collision between in his vehicle and a water truck on U.S. Highway 283 about eight miles north of Arapahoe while responding to the fire.

When speaking about the dangers of fire weather, Wesely said to the firefighters in the room, “You know that as well as anyone.”

Only 15 days later, on April 22, another wildfire broke out in southwestern Nebraska that burned 40,000 acres in Furnas, Red Willow, Frontier counties after it began in Norton, Kan. A retired Cambridge fire chief was killed as a result of the fire.

Wesely said the NWS offices issues fire weather watches and Red Flag Warnings typically 24 hours in advance and keep an eye out for hotspots via satellite.

The last local SKYWARN training will be Tuesday, April 25 in Lexington at the Dawson County Annex Building, 200 W. 7th St.