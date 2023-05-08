OVERTON — Six news students were inducted into the Overton National Honor Society in a ceremony on Thursday, May 4.

The new inductees were: Blake Ecklund, Darci Liehs, Hayden Muirhead, Brody Fleischman, Maximus Manzo and Park Walahoski.

The current junior members are: Braden Fleischman, Ashlyn Florell, Gracyn Luther, Adysen McCarter, JoLee Ryan and Natalie Wood. Current senior members include: Jada Araujo, Peyton Eby, Jordyn Jeffries, Ella Luther, Violet Nelms and Monica Sarratt.

The boosters of the year for the 2022-23 school year were Angie and Seth Ehlers.

The event began with a viewing of art, shop and FCS projects, followed by an honors program and the new induction ceremony.