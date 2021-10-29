Six new Dawson/Gosper County CASA volunteers sworn in

Volunteers work with legal and child welfare professionals, educators and service providers to ensure that judges have all the information they need to make the most well-informed decisions for each child.

Our best-interest advocacy is driven by the guiding principle that children grow and develop best with their family of origin, if that can be safely achieved. Most of the children we work with are in foster care, but some are with their family of origin. And, most children who leave foster care do so to return to their family.

In partnership with state organizations they strategically establish, promote and support the formation, recruitment, training, development and activities of highly effective local programs that work to provide high quality volunteers to act as the Court Appointed Special Advocates (“CASA”) or guardians ad litem (“GAL”) for children and youth who come into the court system as a result of abuse or neglect, and to advocate for their best interests, so that every child can be safe, have a permanent home, and the opportunity to thrive.