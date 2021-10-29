Six new Dawson/Gosper County CASA volunteers sworn in

LEXINGTON — Six new Dawson/Gosper County CASA volunteers were officially sworn in after completing their training on Wednesday, Oct. 27.
The new volunteers are: Dan Roberts, Lexington; Martin Novoa, Lexington; Vanessa Jurado, Johnson Lake, Gosper County; Rosy Jurado, Johnson Lake, Gosper County; Susan Watt, Gothenburg and Tammy Swenson, Cozad.
Each took their oath before Dawson County Judge Jeffery Wightman.
Linda Shaw, Dawson/Gosper County CASA Director, said 16 new volunteers have joined since April 2021.
Court Appointed Special Advocates, CASA, was created by Seattle juvenile court judge David W. Soukup in 1976.
Judge Soukup had insufficient information to make a life-changing decision for a 3-year-old girl who had suffered from child abuse.
CASA works together with state and local member programs, supports and promotes court-appointed volunteer advocacy so every child who has experienced abuse or neglect can be safe and have a permanent home, according to their website.
Each volunteer is appointed by a judge to advocate for a child’s best interest in court. Our volunteers help judges develop a fuller picture of each child’s life. Their advocacy enables judges to make the most well-informed decision for each child.
Volunteers work with legal and child welfare professionals, educators and service providers to ensure that judges have all the information they need to make the most well-informed decisions for each child.
Our best-interest advocacy is driven by the guiding principle that children grow and develop best with their family of origin, if that can be safely achieved. Most of the children we work with are in foster care, but some are with their family of origin. And, most children who leave foster care do so to return to their family.
