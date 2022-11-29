Since last April, area has seen 10-20 inch deficits in precipitation

LEXINGTON — Due to ongoing drought conditions since April 2021, the local area has seen 10 to 20 inch deficits in “normal” precipitation.

From April 2021 to October 2022, Lexington was one of the driest locations in the National Weather Service – Hastings coverage area. A site one mile east of town has only recorded 28.44 inches, 16 inches below normal.

The NWS Hastings Tri-Cities airports in the same period:

Kearney – 33.82 inches, 72 percent below normal

Hastings – 33.22 inches, 69 percent below normal

Grand Island – 32.36 inches, 67 percent below normal

One of the wettest locations in the NWS Hastings area was Hubbell that saw 46.58 inches, and is 8.16 inches below normal.

For reference, “normal” precipitation amounts across the NWS Hastings area should have been in the 44-54 inch range.

Drought conditions further expanded across Nebraska two weeks ago, with exceptional drought, D4 conditions, entering more areas in the north central areas of the state.

Locally, extreme drought, D3 conditions, is in place in western Dawson County, while severe drought, D2 conditions, remains in eastern Dawson and Gosper counties. A small area of moderate drought, D1 conditions, is in place in western Gosper County.

Per the most recent drought update, 17.3 percent of the state is under exceptional drought and 58 percent is under extreme drought conditions.

“On Nov. 20, the U.S. Department of Agriculture noted topsoil moisture ranging from 63 percent very short to short in North Dakota to 87 percent in Nebraska. On the same date, at least 40 percent of the winter wheat was rated in very poor to poor condition in Nebraska, 40 percent. Although any changes in the drought depiction were relatively minor, worsening conditions were noted in a few areas,” per the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Drought stress on vegetation was aggravated by very cold weather, which led to several record lows.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a map released every Thursday, showing parts of the U.S. that are in drought. The map uses five classifications: abnormally dry (D0), showing areas that may be going into or are coming out of drought, and four levels of drought: moderate (D1), severe (D2), extreme (D3) and exceptional (D4).

The Drought Monitor has been a team effort since its inception in 1999, produced jointly by the National Drought Mitigation Center (NDMC) at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The NDMC hosts the web site of the drought monitor and the associated data, and provides the map and data to NOAA, USDA and other agencies. It is freely available at droughtmonitor.unl.edu.

The USDM relies on experts to synthesize the best available data from these and other sources and work with local observers to interpret the information. The USDM also incorporates ground truth and information about how drought is affecting people, via a network of more than 450 observers across the country, including state climatologists, National Weather Service staff, Extension agents, and hydrologists

Drought is a normal part of the climate cycle. It is a slow-moving hazard, which causes people to underestimate the damage it can do, but losses from drought are as substantial as those from hurricanes, tornadoes and other faster-moving disasters. Drought causes losses to agriculture; affects domestic water supply, energy production, public health, and wildlife; and contributes to wildfire, to name a few of its effects.