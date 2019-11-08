LEXINGTON — Two separate, but related incidents resulted in two men with stab injuries and one suffering a gunshot wound during the evening of Thursday, Nov. 7 in Lexington.
Around 8:41 p.m. rescue and law enforcement personnel were dispatched to Lot HH in the 800 block of West Maple St. for a male who had suffered a gunshot wound, Lexington Police Chief Tracy Wolf said in a press release.
Rodney Ochoa was transported to Lexington Regional Health Center and remains under medical care.
Then, 16 minutes later, at 8:57 p.m. law enforcement and rescue were dispatched to Plum Creek Parkway #23 for two males who were reported to have been stabbed.
Derrick Davis, 31, and Ahmed Mohamed, 26, were both transported to LRHC. Hospital personnel were told to active their trauma unit around 9:10 p.m., according to information via police scanner.
Around 9:25 p.m. Air Care was called to LRHC, Lexington Volunteer Fire Chief Dahlas Holbein said. The helicopter arrived in Lexington around 9:46 p.m., it is unknown at this time who was transported or where.
Wolf said law enforcement determined both of these incidents were related, Davis and Mohamed are reported to have fled the Maple St. location and went to the Plum Creek Parkway area.
Davis, after receiving medical attention for a knife wound, was jailed for robbery, use of a weapon to commit a felony and attempted murder.
Mohamed, was also treated for stab injuries, charges against him are pending, Wolf said.
A third individual, Marco Ochoa, 22, was cited for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and released, said Wolf.
The Lexington Police Department was assisted by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, Lexington Volunteer Fire Department and Priority Medical. The Lexington Police Department will be conducting follow-up investigation, Wolf said.
