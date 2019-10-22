Sheriff’s deputy stops Mason City man during alleged sexual assault

EDDYVILLE — A Dawson County Sheriff’s Office deputy drew his Taser to stop a Mason City man in middle of an alleged sexual assault on Oct. 12.
Around 2:43 p.m. Dawson County dispatch was contacted about a man assaulting a woman, during the call dispatch heard, “a scuffle and the woman struggling,” according to court documents.
A Dawson County Sheriff’s deputy, Ivan Castallanos, arrived at the residence in Eddyville and observed the front window was broken. Castallanos entered the home and heard a woman screaming in the bedroom.
Upon entering the bedroom, Castallanos observed a male who appeared to be sexually assaulting the woman and holding her down. He drew his weapon and ordered for the man to stop. The man refused the first commands, but complied after Castallanos drew his Taser and gave the same command, according to court documents.
During the arrest Castallanos said the man appeared to be intoxicated.
David Boyles, 55, of Mason City was arrested for first degree sexual assault, a Class 2 felony, burglary, Class 2A felony, violating a protection order, Class 1 misdemeanor and criminal mischief, Class 3 misdemeanor. Boyles was lodged in the Dawson County Jail.
Boyles’ bond was set at ten percent of $1,000,000, he can have no contact with the alleged victim. A preliminary hearing in Dawson County Court has been set for Nov. 5 at 11 a.m.
