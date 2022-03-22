Severe Weather Awareness Week is March 21-25

LINCOLN — March 21-25 is Nebraska Severe Weather Awareness Week, a time to remind Nebraskans that community preparedness can minimize the dangers of the annual severe weather season to the lives and property of Nebraskans.

“We want all Nebraskans to take time during Severe Weather Awareness Week to prepare for spring and summer severe weather,” said NEMA Assistant Director Erv Portis. “The devastating impacts of extreme events can be reduced through improved readiness. This year, in addition to severe thunderstorms and tornadoes, we need to prepare for hazards that could occur because of drought conditions affecting the state.”

“In a time of drought, wildfires are a top concern, Portis said. “Even the smallest spark could ignite a flame that could threaten entire communities. To reduce the risk, avoid burning trash unless necessary, don’t light bonfires and be sure to dispose of cigarette butts responsibly.”

“It’s just a good practice for those of us who live in areas affected by tornadoes, floods, severe thunderstorms and wildfires to get prepared beforehand,” Portis said.

Every Nebraskan should make a safety plan, create a preparedness kit and review proper safety precautions with your family.

Make a Plan-Talk to your friends and family about how you will communicate before, during and after a disaster.

Build a Kit-Gather supplies that will last for several days after a disaster for everyone living in your home. Don’t forget the unique needs of each person or pet. Have a plan so you can evacuate quickly if necessary. Check out this list of items to include in your family kit: https://nema.nebraska.gov/files/doc/preparedness-kit.pdf.

Prepare for Disasters-Limit the impacts that disasters have on you and your family. Know the risk of disasters in your area and check your insurance coverage. Learn how to make your home stronger in the face of storms and other common hazards and act fast if you receive a local warning or alert. Choose a safe place to meet, learn evacuation routes and establish and out-of-town contact.

Teach Youth About Preparedness-Talk to your kids about preparing for emergencies and what to do in case you are separated. Reassure them by providing information about how they can get involved.

Get Informed-Know what disasters could affect your area, which could call for an evacuation and when to shelter in place. Keep a NOAA weather radio tuned to your local emergency station and monitor TV and radio. Follow mobile alerts and warnings about severe weather in your area.

For more information on severe weather awareness, or preparing for severe weather, visit: nema.nebraska.gov/.