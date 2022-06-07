Severe storms cause damage along path through south central Nebraska on Monday evening

KEARNEY — Damage occurred throughout Buffalo, Kearney and Franklin counties during the evening of Monday, June 6 after two distinct rounds of severe weather moved through the area.

The weather conditions in place on Monday had prompted the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla. to issue a slight risk, a two out of five, across western and south central Nebraska.

Storms initiated in the Sandhills and worked their way southeast as the evening progressed. Around 7 p.m., a storm with two distinct cores entered northern Dawson and Buffalo counties, part of the National Weather Service – Hastings warning area.

NWS Hastings lead meteorologist Aaron Mangels said the western core of the storm showed stronger reflectivity, while the eastern core would eventually develop stronger rotation.

As the storms began to cross the Highway 30 and Interstate 80 corridors, they caused strong wind and hail damage, while dropping large amounts of rainfall.

Around 8 p.m., the western core began to develop enough mid-level rotation that NWS Hastings issued a tornado warning from Odessa down to Axtell. However, this warning was later dropped when the rotation weakened.

There was damage along Highway 30, including pivots flipped over and large tree limbs brought down. Mangels noted the size of hail with this round of storms was smaller, around pea to penny sized.

As the storms continued south, the eastern core developed even stronger rotation and a second tornado warning was issued in the Minden, Norman and Holstein area.

There was damage to large transmission lines near Minden. Mangels said the damage was surveyed on Tuesday morning and was found to have been caused by a downburst or winds originating in the rear flank of the storm.

The maximum wind gust reported was 79 mph five miles north of Axtell, Mangels said there might have been higher gusts that were not measured in the area.

The primary areas of damage extended from Odessa and Kearney to Minden and Campbell

This storm continued south and consolidated near the state line.

A second round of storms moved through around 11 p.m. and followed the track of the first round of storms nearly identically.

Mangels said with this round there was golf ball sized hail reported in Miller.

The active weather period continues throughout the week, with an enhanced risk of storms Tuesday evening and a slight risk on Thursday evening.