Several Lexington child care providers are preparing to retire, a lack of replacements means the child care gap will widen

From 2017 to 2021, Lexington has only seen four new in-home providers open. Meanwhile, there are eight providers who obtained their licenses between 1996 and 2004; most have been operating for over 20 years, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Another issue is, in a community where Hispanic and Latino people make up 60.1 percent of the population; there is only one in-home provider who is bilingual.

According to a 2018 report from Ready Nation on the economic impacts of insufficient child care, 63 percent of parents surveyed said they left work earlier than normal due to child care problems, 56 percent reported being late for work, 55 percent say they missed a full day and 54 percent said they were distracted at work by child care issues.

The report also stated, each year when a child is under the age of three, the average economic burden from inadequate child care is $3,350 per working parent. When there are 11 million working parents with children of this age, the annual economic burden is $36.9 billion each year.

Businesses are also affected and lose on average of $1,150 per working parent, meaning the burden on businesses annually is $12.7 billion, according to the report.