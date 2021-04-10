Several Lexington child care providers are preparing to retire, a lack of replacements means the child care gap will widen

LEXINGTON — Lexington has a large child care gap and several long time providers are set to retire. With no replacements, the gap in care is only going to grow larger.
Mindy Young, the instructor of the Dawson County Early Childhood Professional Learning Series, told the Lexington Communities for Kids group during their April meeting she knows of four Lexington in-home providers planning to retire within the year and another within two years.
At the moment, there are 14 licensed in-home child care providers in Lexington, their total licensed capacity is 156.
In addition to two preschools and a child care center, Lexington has a total child care capacity of 282.
It should be noted, licensed capacity does not always equal the actual amount of children providers can take on. Staffing issues, among others, can limit the number of children, so the actual capacity of Lexington is likely lower than 282.
According to the 2010 census data, there are 993 children under the age of five living in the community. If all needed access to licensed child care, there would be around711 children without.
The loss of five in-home providers would further widen the child care gap Lexington faces. If no replacements are to take their place, around 50 children and their families would have to find other arrangements outside of licensed care.
From 2017 to 2021, Lexington has only seen four new in-home providers open. Meanwhile, there are eight providers who obtained their licenses between 1996 and 2004; most have been operating for over 20 years, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
Another issue is, in a community where Hispanic and Latino people make up 60.1 percent of the population; there is only one in-home provider who is bilingual.
According to a 2018 report from Ready Nation on the economic impacts of insufficient child care, 63 percent of parents surveyed said they left work earlier than normal due to child care problems, 56 percent reported being late for work, 55 percent say they missed a full day and 54 percent said they were distracted at work by child care issues.
The report also stated, each year when a child is under the age of three, the average economic burden from inadequate child care is $3,350 per working parent. When there are 11 million working parents with children of this age, the annual economic burden is $36.9 billion each year.
Businesses are also affected and lose on average of $1,150 per working parent, meaning the burden on businesses annually is $12.7 billion, according to the report.
“The impacts translate into sizeable economic burdens. These burdens are incurred in the immediate years when the child is aged under three. But, as initial impacts accumulate, the economic consequences are very large when they are expressed over a child’s early life,” according to the 2018 report.
Parents across the country have to choose between losing their jobs and having reliable child care options.
During the rest of the C4K meeting, the group discussed the rollout of a new survey that aims at gathering data about the child care needs of the Lexington community.
An initial survey had been conducted in late 2019, but there were not enough responses to be representative of the community.