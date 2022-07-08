Seven new Dawson/Gosper County CASA volunteers sworn in

LEXINGTON — Seven new Dawson/Gosper County CASA volunteers were officially sworn in after they completed their training on Wednesday, July 6.

The new volunteers, Cecilia Perales Garcia, Cecilia Perales Garcia, Savannah Peden, Helen Julisa Rodas, Luis Esquivel-Saldana, Marlon Salvador and Andre Lamar Tomas all took their oaths before Judge Jeffrey Wightman in Dawson County Court.

Each CASA volunteer must complete 30 hours of classroom instruction, court observation and continued training each year to become a court advocate.

The CASA volunteer oath states, “I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the duties of a special advocate appointed by the Dawson/Gosper County Court and will, if assigned, to the best of my ability advocate for the best interests of the children to whom I am assigned and will preserve the confidentiality of all information received.”

It continues, “I further pledge that I will perform the duties of a Court Appointed Special Advocate in accordance with the rules and guidelines of the Court and the CASA program, in whatever area I volunteer to serve.”

There are now 35 Dawson/Gosper County CASA volunteers and there have been three other people who have inquired how to become a volunteer, CASA Director Linda Shaw said.

For more information about CASA volunteers, call 308-324-7364.

Court Appointed Special Advocates, CASA, was created by Seattle juvenile court judge David W. Soukup in 1976.

Judge Soukup had insufficient information to make a life-changing decision for a 3-year-old girl who had suffered from child abuse.

Fifty volunteers responded to his idea, which started a movement to provide better representation for abused and neglected children throughout the United States. By 2007, the National CASA Association had served 2 million children nationwide.

CASA works together with state and local member programs that promote court-appointed volunteer advocacy so every child who has experienced abuse or neglect can be safe and have a permanent home, according to their website.

The role of CASA is to strategically establish, promote and support the formation, recruitment, training, development and activities of highly effective member programs.

• Establish, promote and support the formation, training, development and activities of highly effective state organizations

• In partnership with state organizations, strategically establish, promote and support the formation, recruitment, training, development and activities of highly effective local programs that work to provide high quality volunteers to act as the Court Appointed Special Advocates (“CASA”) or guardians ad litem (“GAL”) for children and youth who come into the court system as a result of abuse or neglect, and to advocate for their best interests, so that every child can be safe, have a permanent home, and the opportunity to thrive.

There are over 400,000 children aged 0–21 in foster care in the US.