Seven new cases of COVID-19 reported by Two Rivers, only one in Dawson County

LEXINGTON — There were only seven new cases of COVID-19 reported in three counties of the Two Rivers Public Health Department district on Tuesday, March 16.

The cases included four in Buffalo County, two in Phelps County and one in Dawson County.

Two Rivers reported during their community update on Wednesday morning that only 20 people across the seven country district were hospitalized due to COVID-19.

So far 15.6 percent of people in Dawson County have completed their vaccinations, in Gosper County the number is up to 19.3. Across the entire district, 18 percent of the eligible population has received their two shots.

To date, Two Rivers has reported 10,168 total cases, 9,723 are no longer symptomatic and 116 deaths.

There were two new COVID-19 deaths and 206 new cases reported across Nebraska on Tuesday, according to the New York Times COVID-19 map.

Hospitalizations increased slightly across the state, on Wednesday morning there were 133 active COVID-19 related hospitalizations.

Nebraska has recorded 205,214 total cases, 158,961 recoveries and 2,129 deaths.