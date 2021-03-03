September 1977: Sheriff John Rohnert investigates second disappearance and murder of Lexington woman

Editor’s Note: This is the second of a multi-part series covering Dawson County Sheriff’s John Rohnert’s investigation into the murders committed by Dennis Sell and subsequent trial.
A Second Disappearance
On Sept. 23, 1977, a rural Lexington farm wife, Ruth Eby, 33, vanished from her home.
Eby had been seen in downtown Lexington around 2 p.m. and a neighbor said she saw her car enter the driveway of the Eby home at 2:30 p.m.
The first sign of trouble began when a neighbor brought two of the Eby’s three children, Ricky, 11, and Lisa, 7, home from school. The oldest daughter Terri, 13, attended Lexington Junior High School.
A neighbor said, “I thought she (Ruth Eby) was having car trouble and wasn’t able to pick up her kids. They were just waiting around the school for their mother.”
As in the case of Judy Dangler, Ruth Eby was usually punctual about picking up her children at 3:45 p.m. on the weekdays.
Her husband, Richard, arrived home around 5 p.m. and found Ruth’s car was parked in the garage, the television was on and her purse and car keys were still in the kitchen. The groceries she had purchased were still on the counter, except for the perishables that had been put away.
“Everything seemed normal, except Mrs. Eby had vanished,” stated a September 29 article of the Lexington Clipper.
Richard Eby knew something was wrong right away, because it was unusual she would not be at home this time in the afternoon.
Again, a bloodhound was brought in, but the canine could only find the scent leading from the Eby house to the garage.
This second disappearance set fear and terror stalking through the streets and roads of Dawson County, according to the Clipper article. “Doors were locked and people slept a little less soundly following the bizarre disappearance – the second such chilling occurrence in seven months,” the article stated.
Rumors were rampant following Ruth’s disappearance and speculation grew that the vanishing of both Judy Dangler and Ruth Eby were connected.
Sheriff Rohnert advised people against baseless speculation saying, “The cars were both there, but other than that, we have nothing definite that the two cases are connected.”
The rumor mill did have some facts to try and connect. In both cases, nothing was touched in the unlocked homes, there were no signs of a struggle and both women had simply vanished. Also, both women were of similar age and lived within 10 miles of each other, they were also both mothers.
A Lexington Clipper article in late September reported the mood of the people on the street regarding the cases. Many were upset with law enforcements performance and others thought they could help the investigation with their own knowledge.
According to the Clipper article, Sheriff Rohnert said, “We have had a lot of calls from people who want to help and who offer some bit of information and we’re checking all of them. It takes a lot of time and some of them are useless, but we have to keep trying,”
The rumors were a cause of concern for the sheriff’s department. Deputy Jim Joneson said, “People in the community are mad and angered with the feeling that someone should be in jail. We think someone should be in jail, too, but we can’t prove a crime has even been committed. We’re working on every angle and we’re doing everything legally and everything possible.”
Lexington’s Mayor Harold Kirkpatrick weighed in on the situation, “I hope they get the guilty party soon for two reasons. Number one: so the public will be relieved. That’s been my biggest concern throughout the whole thing. The panic gets started and there are loaded guns and locked doors.”
Kirkpatrick continued, “Number two: if whoever they take into custody is innocent, there’s going to be a cloud hanging over that person for a very long time.”
Amid the fear, the Lexington area banded together to help in the search for Eby. Members of the Plum Creekers saddle club and riders from Overton volunteered their services and searched ground north of Lexington and along the Platte River from Overton to Darr and on west, according to the Clipper article.
During a four day, search elements of the Dawson County Sheriff’s Department, Lexington, Cozad and Gothenburg police departments, troopers from the Nebraska State Patrol, pilots, horseback riders, motorcyclists and a private investigator turned up no clues.
Rohnert said during a radio interview during the four days, “We have conducted quite a search.”
A Brutal Murder
On the fourth day of the search, which had gone on nonstop since Sept. 23, fate would have it that Richard Eby who was searching 20 miles north of Lexington, would make a heartbreaking and horrifying discovery.
The search had shifted north after a county road employee, Chuck Watkinson, found articles of female clothing, including a bra and later the bottom of a pant-suit, on a road near Buffalo Creek.
At 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, Richard Eby stumbled upon the naked and battered body of his wife, Ruth, lying in a tree cluttered gully in the Buffalo Creek area, according to a Tri-City Tribune article.
Ruth’s body was covered in bruises, lacerations and small cuts, as well as two deep puncture wounds, one on the right side of her neck and the other on the right side of her body.
A doctor confirmed Ruth had died within half an hour after the wounds being inflicted and thought the time of death was sometime in the afternoon or evening of Sept. 23, the day she had gone missing, according to a Oct. 24 Dawson County Herald article.
It was Sheriff Rohnert’s opinion Ruth had been killed at the scene, rather than taken there after her death, according to an Oct. 3 Dawson County Herald article.
Mayor Harold Kirkpatrick told reporters, “I am very sad to hear they found Ruth dead. However, we can all be proud of our law enforcement officers and the job that they did.”
On the atmosphere linking Eby’s disappearance and murder with the disappearance of Judy Dangler, Kirkpatrick said, “Has become more and more prevalent on the street yesterday and today. The situations are similar. Personally, it wouldn’t surprise me if the two were connected. Hopefully there is a breakthrough in both cases.”
The mayor’s thoughts were indeed echoed on the street, the Dawson County Herald reported one resident said, “I just hope they get the right man, so this will all be over with.”
“People still won’t sleep too easy at night, but we’ll be able to sleep a little better just knowing that someone who might have done it is in jail right now,” another resident told the Herald.
Three hours before the discovery of Ruth’s body, Dennis Sell, 31, of Lexington was taken into custody regarding the abduction and later the murder of Ruth Eby. He was charged with first degree murder.
He had been suspected and interrogated about Ruth’s disappearance the day before the body was discovered, but more evidence came to light, another item located on the road was a blanket. With Sell under suspicion, Sheriff Rohnert took the blanket to Sell’s wife, who identified it as her husband’s.
Sell had also left his shift early around noon and only returned at 3:45 p.m.
Rohnert and his deputies went to Sell’s place of work, the Sperry-New Holland plant and arrested him on suspicion of being involved in Ruth’s disappearance. Three hours later her body was discovered and Sell would be charged with first degree murder.
Sell was likely considered a suspect because three months prior to Ruth Eby’s murder, he had been caught attempting to enter a Johnson Lake home with the intent to commit rape. He was free after posting bail when he carried out the murder.
On Sept. 29, Sheriff Rohnert returned to the area where Ruth had been found, looking for additional evidence. While stopped for a rest, a pickup pulled up and the driver and passengers told the sheriff alongside the road they had caught the glint of a metal object partially buried in the dirt.
Rohnert found the location and pulled out of the ground a pair of pliers bearing the number, “6368” engraved on one side. This would prove to be an important clue and play a part in sealing the case against a Sell.
Looking into Dennis Sell’s criminal history, the escalation of violence is evident and a Kearney parole board could have prevented it.