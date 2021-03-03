September 1977: Sheriff John Rohnert investigates second disappearance and murder of Lexington woman

Ruth’s body was covered in bruises, lacerations and small cuts, as well as two deep puncture wounds, one on the right side of her neck and the other on the right side of her body.

A doctor confirmed Ruth had died within half an hour after the wounds being inflicted and thought the time of death was sometime in the afternoon or evening of Sept. 23, the day she had gone missing, according to a Oct. 24 Dawson County Herald article.

It was Sheriff Rohnert’s opinion Ruth had been killed at the scene, rather than taken there after her death, according to an Oct. 3 Dawson County Herald article.

Mayor Harold Kirkpatrick told reporters, “I am very sad to hear they found Ruth dead. However, we can all be proud of our law enforcement officers and the job that they did.”

On the atmosphere linking Eby’s disappearance and murder with the disappearance of Judy Dangler, Kirkpatrick said, “Has become more and more prevalent on the street yesterday and today. The situations are similar. Personally, it wouldn’t surprise me if the two were connected. Hopefully there is a breakthrough in both cases.”

The mayor’s thoughts were indeed echoed on the street, the Dawson County Herald reported one resident said, “I just hope they get the right man, so this will all be over with.”