GOTHENBURG — The Gothenburg senior Melons took to the diamond against the Minden Legion Post 94 seniors on Friday, June 16 in Gothenburg.

In the first inning, Gothenburg went three up and three out on the mound.

The Melons scored two runs in the bottom of the first.

Minden came back in the second and third inning after scoring five runs in and shutting out Gothenburg.

Gothenburg was behind two to six going into the fifth inning. Minden scored one run in the top of the inning and iced out the Melons.

The sixth inning remained quiet on both sides as no runs were scored.

In the top of the seventh inning, Minden ran away with the win after scoring five runs. Gothenburg put four runs on the board in the bottom of the inning.

Gothenburg lost six to 11.

Pitching for the senior Melons was Ethan Olson with four strikeouts, three walks, 10 runs allowed and 11 hits allowed. Trey Stevens had one strikeout, one walk, one run allowed and one hit allowed.

Batting for Gothenburg was Stevens with two at bats, two runs scored and one hit. Wes Geiken had four at bats, two runs scored, one hit and one RBI.

Tra Rossell had four at bats and one RBI. Jackson Schwanz had four at bats, one hit and three RBIs. Bennett Geiken had three at bats and two hits.

Noah Shoemaker had two at bats, one run scored, one hit and one walk. Aiden McKenna had three at bats, one run scored and one hit.

Gothenburg faced Imperial on Sunday, June 18.

The senior Melons dropped a five to three lead in the sixth inning.

Imperial scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to win six to five.

Melon Stevens had two at bats, one run scored, two hits, two walks and two RBIs. Wes Geiken had four at bats. Rossell had four at bats, one run scored, two hits and one RBI.

Schwanz had four at bats and one hit. Sean Meints had two at bats, one run scored, one hit, two walks and one RBI. Shoemaker had three at bats, one run scored, one walk and one hit. Carsen Farr had two at bats, one run scored and one walk.

On the mound for the Melons was Wes Geiken with 11 strikeouts, three walks, four runs allowed and six hits allows. Bennett Geiken had one strikeout, two walks, two runs allowed and two hits allowed.

Gothenburg hosted Broken Bow on Tuesday, June 20. The Melons face off against McCook on Thursday, June 22 at 8 p.m. in Gothenburg.