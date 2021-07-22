Senator Matt Williams announces run for Nebraska Board of Regents

GOTHENBURG — Matt Williams, a fourth-generation Nebraskan, business and civic leader and two-term Republican state senator, announced today that he will run for a seat on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents representing the western half of the state.

"The strength of Nebraska’s economy and the success of our rural families depend upon a strong and vibrant university system,” said Williams, a lifelong Gothenburg resident.

Williams’ great-grandfather, H.L. Williams, settled in Gothenburg in the

1890s, where he farmed and ranched before starting a local bank to help families in the area have a shot at success.

Williams followed in these footsteps, learning the values of hard work and responsibility while growing up working on the family farm before getting his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Nebraska. He went on to pursue a career as a community banker in Gothenburg, where he has spent decades working tirelessly to help families, farmers, ranchers and small businesses to thrive in central Nebraska.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}