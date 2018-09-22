Senator Fischer visits the Lexington Clipper-Herald

LEXINGTON — Senator Deb Fischer visited the Lexington Clipper-Herald on Thursday, Sept. 20 as part of a tour of the state, listening to citizens’ comments and concerns and speaking about her work in the Senate.
Fischer arrived in Lexington after first spending the morning at the Holdrege Rotary Club. When asked about her work in the Senate, Fischer said, “We passed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and the Farm Bill is in conference committee. It is important to have certainty for our agriculture producers.”
Fischer said there were three points she focused on in the Farm Bill. These include crop insurance, which she said is a valuable safety net for ag producers in an environment which is always uncertain, trade promotion programs, four programs related to this will be streamlined into one to create more focus and broadband deployment, which is important to rural communities as it supports telehealth and precision ag.
The NDAA has been passed and signed President Trump. The act supports programs in the military such as the F-35 Lightning II fighter, M1A1 Abrams main battle tank, salary increase for the military and nuclear modernization for the nuclear triad which includes submarines, aircraft and ICBMs.
Looking to the future, Fischer hopes to tackle infrastructure in the state, with roads and bridges being a priority. “More broadband deployment throughout the state will help connect rural Nebraska to the rest of the world,” Fischer said.
Fischer said looking at what work needs to be done in infrastructure depends on what part of the state you are looking at. “In areas with new population new roads should be built to help accommodate for that, and in existing population areas, work should be done to maintain the infrastructure.”
Fischer cited the work being done on Highway 6 through Holdrege as an example of working to restructure and improve the road system. “Construction in town is causing some headaches but once it is finished it will benefit the community.”
Grants are also being made available to Nebraska communities, for example $2.5 million was made available to the Broken Bow Municipal airport for runway rehabilitation. “That is tax payer money coming back to the state,” Fischer said, “It is good that these will go to help with state projects.”
When asked about the trade agreement the United States had reached with Mexico, Fischer said details have not been fully revealed about the deal but it brings some certainty back to exporters. She said she hopes disagreements with Canada over dairy products will be resolved.
Canada’s dairy market is government controlled and dairies in the United States are not allowed to ship milk to Canada and Canada has been dumping their powdered milk products on the world market, which devalues American products. She said a solution must be found and this is currently the biggest stumbling block for an agreement between the United States and Canada.
When asked what can be done to improve the ag economy in Nebraska, Fischer said, “Finding good export markets for our agriculture and manufacturing products. The administration is currently looking toward Southeast Asia and Africa to open new markets for our products, it is important that they get that done.”
Fischer said while markets are hard to control, initiatives can be undertaken to protect our producers and give them the greatest chance for success. The Farm Bill contains many different programs which will help ag producers. She added exports are important, it adds value to those commodities being shipped overseas.
When asked about improving access and quality of healthcare in Nebraska, Fischer said she co-sponsored a bill which passed and was aimed at increasing transparency in healthcare pricing and got rid of the “gag clause” many pharmacists were hampered by.
Pharmacists in some cases were not permitted to tell their patients of cheaper payment methods for their medicine, such as paying out of pocket rather than using their insurance, said Fischer.
“As patients we should know the price and be able to shop around for quality healthcare like you would for a car,” she said, “You should be able to go to a hospital and know what the price of something will be.”
When asked about the population shift in Nebraska from rural areas to cities like Lincoln and Omaha and how to remedy it, Fischer said, “Broadband is vital, people must be connected to provide quality education and aid telehealth. Many businesses can be located in a rural community and with a broadband connection; you can enjoy all the benefits here in rural Nebraska.”
