Sen. Deb Fischer’s staff holds local office hours in Lexington, Elwood

LEXINGTON — Communication between constituents and representatives has been key in representative democracies going all the way back to Rome. "Freedom is participation in power," Cicero said.

On Wednesday, a staff member of Senator Deb Fischer was at the Lexington Public Library and Elwood Public Library to meet personally with citizens and provide assistance with federal paperwork.

Central Nebraska Constituent Services and Outreach Representative Josh Jelden from Fischer’s Kearney office met with people to discuss federal level issues.

Jelden said Fischer’s staff has been hosting meetings like these across the state and said it was an opportunity for constituents to visit about issues which were important to them. These issues and visits are then relayed back to Senator Fischer.

Some reoccurring issues which has been brought up often during these meetings were the recently announced student loan forgiveness that President Joe Biden announced, inflation and the upcoming mid-term elections.

Jelden said he has noted a resiliency and “grit” from the people of Nebraska has he toured the state with Senator Fischer recently.

Questions about Senator Fischer’s recent activities were submitted to Nathaniel Sizemore, Fisher’s Communications Director.

“Sen. Fischer continues to make progress on her cattle market reform bill (Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act), which has 11 Republican cosponsors and 10 Democrat cosponsors. Working with her Senate colleagues, Sen. Fischer is pushing for a vote on this important bill before the end of the year so we can help every segment of the beef supply chain succeed,” Sizemore said.

Through her capacity on the Senate Armed Services Committee, Sen. Fischer has also worked extensively on this year’s National Defense Authorization Act. Sen. Fischer was able to secure a number of priorities in the Senate draft of the bill, including:

Ensure the completion of disaster recovery efforts at Offutt after 2019 floods.

Protect the 55th Wing’s RC-135 mission capability.

Improve planning for new testbed aircraft for 55th Wing’s RC-135 fleet.

Provide significant additional resources for Rapid Emerging Architecture Collaboration Hub (REACH)

Advance the DOD’s National Disaster Medical System pilot program

When asked about Fisher’s yes vote on the infrastructure bill, Sizemore said, “Sen. Fischer feels strongly that next to national defense, investing in our infrastructure is a core responsibility of the federal government,”

“The infrastructure bill has already brought $1.02 billion in investments for Nebraska, with more on the way. These funds are supporting critical projects to update our state’s airports, roads, bridges, rail networks, water systems, and broadband networks,” said Sizemore.

When asked about ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Sizemore said, “Fischer has long condemned Russia’s horrific invasion of Ukraine. Sen. Fischer continues to believe that it’s critical the United States support Ukraine by providing them with the materials they need to defend themselves. Finally, Sen. Fischer believes it is equally important that all of our NATO allies continue to do their part to support Ukraine, and has publicly encouraged them to do so.”

“One thing issue related to the conflict that Sen. Fischer has raised is the importance of investing in our domestic munition production capacity. By increasing our ability to produce the things needed to defend ourselves, the greater our capacity is to project strength, react to any scenario, and better support allies and partners,” Sizemore said.

Fisher’s Kearney office is located at 20 West 23rd Street Kearney, NE 68847 and can be reached by phone at (308) 234-2361.