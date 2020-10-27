Semi-trailer carrying Amazon lockers catches fire on I-80 east of Overton

OVERTON — A VIP Transport semi-trailer hauling Amazon lockers caught fire east of Overton on Interstate 80 on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 1:29 p.m. the Overton Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the eastbound lane of I-80 near mile marker 252 due to the report of a semi-trailer on fire.

On scene the semi had been detached from the trailer, but the fire had spread from the rear axle area into the trailer itself.

Eastbound traffic was down to one lane while the fire was fought, Overton firefighters brought two grass rings a tanker and two other engines to the scene.

The firefighters were forced to remove some of the trailers cargo, Amazon lockers, to better reach the source of the fire, which was in the area of the rear axle. An Overton firefighter said several of the lockers were scorched by the flames, but they appeared to be empty.

The cause of the fire was thought to have originated in the rear brakes, according to Overton firefighters, the cause also could have been electrical, but they found this possibility less likely.

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol assisted on scene.