Semi lands in the ditch east of Cozad after driver overcorrects on I-80

COZAD — The driver of a semi-truck was transported to the hospital with minor injuries after their semi left the roadway and landed on its side in the Interstate 80 ditch on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

At 4:42 p.m., Cozad Fire and Rescue was dispatched just east of the Cozad I-80 on ramp for the report of a semi that had left the road and was in the ditch.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the semi had been eastbound on the interstate when the driver left the lane, overcorrected. The vehicle entered the south ditch where it landed on its side.

The driver was transported to Cozad Community Health System for minor injuries; they were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

No citations will be issued.

The Nebraska State Patrol was assisted on scene by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.