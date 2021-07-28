Semi driver falls asleep at the wheel on I-80, strikes NDOT vehicle near Overton

OVERTON — A semi driver fell asleep at the wheel on I-80 and struck a Nebraska Department of Transportation vehicle and directional sign during the morning of Wednesday, July 28.

At 8:41 a.m., the Overton Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to I-80, around a mile east of the Overton interchange for the report of a two vehicle accident.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, an eastbound semi driver in the right lane fell asleep, ahead was an Nebraska Department of Transportation vehicle pulling a lane direction sign.

The semi impacted the sign and vehicle, with the rear axle of the sign carriage being rolled under the semi.

Traffic on I-80 was forced down to one lane as NDOT crews worked to move the semi. A CAT tractor was brought in to remove the axle from under the semi by pulling it out with a chain. Randy’s and Brian’s Towing was called in to move the semi itself.

Both the semi driver and NDOT driver were uninjured and refused transport to the hosptial, according to the State Patrol, no citations were issued.

The Nebraska State Patrol was assisted on scene by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, NDOT, Overton Volunteer Fire Department and Randy’s and Brian’s Towing.