SEM students provide 16 Quilts of Valor to veterans

Throughout the day, elementary teachers spoke to their classes about Veterans Day and exactly what it means. The elementary students also helped decorate for the festivities by creating artwork in art class with Mr. Beavers and in their classrooms as well as writing thank you letters to the veterans. Mr. Doud and Dixie Line were able to get Thrivent cards to buy patriotic necklaces and leis for all of the elementary students. They wore them to the program and then got to keep them as a reminder of what this day is all about. Mrs. Stevens also created a paper Quilt of Valor with the help of the elementary classes. Each class created a square and Mrs. Stevens put it all together. (This was the background for the individual pictures of the Quilts of Valor recipients.)

All of the lunch attendees and more came to the SEM gymnasium to continue the commemoration celebration. The 6th grade Color Guard presented the colors at the beginning of the program and retired them at the conclusion. These students were Owen Schroeder, Nicholas McKee, Sarah Gonzalez, Lily Hrasky, and Stephine Meininger. Then the Pre–Schoolers and Seniors joined up to recite the Pledge of Allegiance and explain what each word or phrase means. Mr. Doud gave a short welcome and Veteran's Day message. Mr. Bosak and the SEM Choir then sang a lovely rendition of "Keep The Home Fires Burning". The SEM Band then joined in and together they performed the "Star Spangled Banner". Sophomore Rachel Lambert presented her original poem "Red, White, and Blue", a beautiful tribute to all of our servicemembers. We then watched some moving videos including "Some Gave All", "Ragged Old Flag". Afterwards, we recognized each branch of service with their songs and the veterans stood during their branch's song. Senior Audrey Reiter read about the meaning of Taps before SEM Alumni Madison Bosak and eighth grader Wyatt Boon played it. To end the ceremony, Deborah Bunger of the Quilter's Cottage in Kearney presented 16 Quilts of Valor! The Quilter's Cottage also received a $1,000 check from a group of families who wanted to thank them for all they do for the veterans.