Second half rally allows Gibbon to top Overton

OVERTON — After an even first half, a strong showing by the Gibbon Buffaloes allowed them to top the Overton boys during the home game on Friday, Feb. 18.

The first quarter was nearly even, with Overton scoring 13 and Gibbon 12. Gibbon gained the scoring advantage in the second quarter with 17 points, the Eagles put up 13. The score at halftime was 29-26 in favor of Gibbon.

It was Gibbon’s strong showing in the third that would win them the game, they scored 19 points and held Overton to five. Overton did their best to come back with 18 points, Gibbon scored 14, but it wasn’t enough.

The final score was 62-49.

Caleb Svarvari (1) led his team with 16 points, three 3-pointers, two blocks and one deflection, Braden Fleischman (25) put up 13 points, Kaedan Wallace (3) scored three points and Wyatt Ryan (23) had five points.

The Eagles went 10-24 in free throws, hitting 42 percent of their shots; they were 5-15 on three pointers, a 33 percent hit rate.

Overton had 18 rebounds, eight offensive and 10 defensive.

With their 68-54 tournament loss to Pleasanton, the Eagles record for the year stands at 9-14, they were 2-7 at home, 5-5 away and 2-2 on neutral courts.