JOHNSON LAKE — The second annual Johnson Lake Gazebo Bike Hop has been scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 5.

Johnson Lake Trails committee member Chuck Olsen said riding events on the trails have occurred in the past, including the popular St. Patrick’s Run & Ride fundraising event.

Last year, the Johnson Lake Trails committee envisioned the event as a way to celebrate the opening of a new section of trail and it was held over Memorial Day weekend.

The Gazebo Bike Hop is free and open to riders who are over nine-years-old, helmets are required and bike rentals will be available.

The bike ride will circle the entire lake, stopping at the five different gazebos around the trails. Each Hop stop will include a welcome, a three minute presentation about trail information, a drawing for a $50 certificate and preview of the next two mile trail segment.

Registration for the event will run from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at CraZy Marv’s RV & Cabin Retreat, located at Dr. 18 near the new inlet extension trail. There will be a 10 minute welcome, orientation and safety tips shared before the event starts.

The first hop will be 1.9 miles to the Sandy Point Gazebo.

The next hop will be 2.2 miles to the Game and Parks North Trailhead Parking area.

The third hop will be up to the Perch Bay Gazebo, a ride of 1.9 miles.

The fourth leg of the journey will take riders up to the North Cove/Merriweather Gazebo, 1.3 miles.

The penultimate hop will round riders down 2.2 miles to the Bass Bay Gazebo.

The last hop will take riders back to where they began at CraZy Marv’s, where they will learn about rentals. Winners of the drawings can cash in their certificates; they must be present to win.

Johnson Lake Trails

The ten-mile loop around the lake contains eight and a half miles of concrete surface, offering a riding time of one to two hours. In addition, it now offers a park-like environment with 23 landscaped rest areas with benches, seven gazebos/pergolas, 10 trailheads with parking, three Little Free libraries, five arches, and two bike repair stations. It connects two Nebraska State Recreation areas with water and restrooms.

Johnson Lake Trails has recently been designated an official Nebraska State Arboretum, given the high number of trees and plantings that grace trail sides.

The trail was proposed in 2000, and a Johnson Lake Development Inc. Trail Committee was formed, which led to partnerships with groups such as the Lexington Community Foundation, Tri-Basin Natural Resources District, Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District, and Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.