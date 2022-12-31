Scottsbluff advance to championship over the Minutemen in Holiday tournament

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Minutemen hosted the Scottsbluff Bearcats for the first round of the Holiday tournament on Thursday, Dec. 29.

The Minutemen came into the match up with a two and four record. The Bearcats were five and two.

Scottsbluff took off in the first quarter edging ahead of the Minutemen 12 to seven. “We knew we were going to be short-handed as we were out to starters tonight. We needed to take care of the ball and slow down the game,” stated Lexington Head Coach Zach Jones. Minutemen Daud Daud and Jase Carpenter were the starters that didn’t see the floor against Scottsbluff.

Minuteman Jante Miller had a huge play when he took charge underneath the basket by Bearcat Kellon Harris in the second quarter. The Bearcats pulled away ending the quarter with a six point lead. Bearcat Head Coach Scott Gullion said, “I don’t think we shot the ball well in the first half, little staggering on offense and we weren’t playing with much confidence.”

The third quarter had the Minutemen struggling to keep up with the fast paced offensive of the Bearcats. The pressure from the Bearcats resulted in the turnovers of the Minutemen. “Scottsbluff did a good job of forcing some turnovers and hitting some threes so it kind of just got away from us,” Jones said. As the last few seconds ticked down, Minuteman Cris Guerrero had the ball behind the half court line and threw up the shot making it as the bench and crowd went wild.

Scottsbluff headed into the fourth quarter with a 17 point lead. “We did a better job in the second half with attacking the rim and getting some open shots. We started attacking their defense better and got them moving a little bit,” Gullion stated about getting their led over the Minutemen.

The Lexington Minutemen lost 38-59.

Minuteman Jante Miller led in scoring with eight points. Isaiah Ellingson and Greysen Strauss had six, Kaden West and Cris Guerrero had five, Africa Reik had four and Dru Truax had three.

Scottsbluff leading scorer was Kaedon Patton with five three-pointers and had 17 points. Tate Talkington had 11, Carter Reisig had 10, Nate Kelley had nine and Harris had six.

Lexington dropped to play for third place against the Hastings Tigers on Friday, Dec. 30.

The Bearcats advanced on against Bennington on Friday, Dec. 30.