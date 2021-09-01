Scott Foster joins Dawson Area Development as assistant director

LEXINGTON — Scott Foster has stepped into the brand new role of assistant director at Dawson Area Development and is eager to use his communication skills for the benefit of the county.
Foster, previously a radio host at KRVN, said he had past experience with Dawson Area Development, DAD, when he participated in the 2019 Adult Dawson Area Leadership Class.
He said he “really learned a lot,” about Dawson County through the class and realized how many things are being done well in all the communities.
When the opportunity opened up at DAD to be assistant director, he thought it would be a good opportunity to help people. He said he enjoyed his time at KRVN, but wanted to give this new position a shot.
Through his time at KRVN, Foster said he got to know many of the decision makers throughout the county and said this will benefit him as he takes on his new role at DAD.
Foster said residents might not know about all the good things that are going on in Dawson County, but also noted areas that can be improved, such as workforce training.
He said this process begins with students in school, DAD wants to help them find what career they want to pursue and then help provide the training for them. He said by improving ourselves, it can help improve the work place and the business itself.
When asked what he brings to the position, Foster noted his strength is in communication and plans to put that to use speaking with residents, letting them know what DAD offers, connecting them with existing resources, finding out what people need and what kind of help they might require.
He said knowing what Dawson County offers is a big deal.
When asked about his responsibilities as assistant director, Foster said the specifics are evolving at the moment, but he will be working with Executive Director Andrea McClintic and he will oversee both the Youth and Adult Dawson County Leadership Classes.
He said this is the 18th year Adult classes will be held and the third year the Youth Class will be held. This year they have nine adults and 12 students signed up for classes that will start in September.
He said both the adult and youth classes are broadly similar, with the youth classes shortened to allow for participants to still make it to after school practices, events, etc. Foster said the students that participate get a jump start on thinking about their lives once they have completed their education.
Foster was asked about if he will change anything now that he is in charge of the classes and he said he plans on speaking with past participants, asking them what was done well, what could be changed, etc.
Looking around the DAD space at the Dawson County Opportunity Center, Foster said the area has, “grand potential.” He said they offer a co-working space that has computers, 3-D printers, engravers, etc. DAD plans on further developing the space for the benefit of the county.
Foster said DAD has the ability to bring the county together, he said the communities in Dawson County are much stronger, and able to compete with surrounding areas like North Platte or Kearney, when they are working together.
“Dawson County is an amazing spot,” said Foster.
If you still hear his voice on the radio, you are not mistaken. Foster said he will still continue to help call football, softball and volleyball games this fall on 93.1.