Scott Foster joins Dawson Area Development as assistant director

LEXINGTON — Scott Foster has stepped into the brand new role of assistant director at Dawson Area Development and is eager to use his communication skills for the benefit of the county.

Foster, previously a radio host at KRVN, said he had past experience with Dawson Area Development, DAD, when he participated in the 2019 Adult Dawson Area Leadership Class.

He said he “really learned a lot,” about Dawson County through the class and realized how many things are being done well in all the communities.

When the opportunity opened up at DAD to be assistant director, he thought it would be a good opportunity to help people. He said he enjoyed his time at KRVN, but wanted to give this new position a shot.

Through his time at KRVN, Foster said he got to know many of the decision makers throughout the county and said this will benefit him as he takes on his new role at DAD.

Foster said residents might not know about all the good things that are going on in Dawson County, but also noted areas that can be improved, such as workforce training.