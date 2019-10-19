Scooter’s Coffee location to open the first week of December

LEXINGTON — Scooter’s Coffee fans can rejoice, the location being built in Lexington plans to open the first week of December, just in time to provide a respite to the cold weather.
Scooter’s Coffee Vice President of Franchise Sales Tim Arpin said Lexington was a perfect example of a market Scooter’s has done well in when they have opened locations in the past.
The community has the population density and traffic Scooter’s like to see when they consider opening locations. Arpin said they have employed this strategy to great effect across the Midwest with the Nebraska market, “being near and dear to us,” Aprin said citing Scooter’s headquarters in Omaha.
Building of the 500 square foot kiosk location will not take long and Arpin said they plan to open the drive-thru window the first week of December this year.
The location will employ 12-14 people, with six being full time employees.
Scooter’s coffee is their main offering at kiosk locations, but they also offer an “array,” of drinks from frozen, to blended and hot teas, Arpin said, “We offer a variety of drinks people have come to expect.”
In addition to drinks Scooter’s offers breakfast items at their kiosk sites as well. “Amazing drinks, amazing people, amazingly fast,” is the motto Scooter’s prides itself on Arpin said.
Scooter’s boasts a quicker drive-thru time than their competitors, Arpin, said, 40 seconds from order to drink in hand.
The location in Lexington is corporately owned and being built as such, but the site does have a signed purchase agreement and a franchisee will take over once the doors open, said Arpin.
“We are excited to be a part of the community,” Arpin said, “We are thankful to Lexington for their patronage.”
