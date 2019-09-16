LEXINGTON — A new coffee shop is coming to Lexington, construction has begun on a Scooter's Coffee on Frontier St.
According to On Point Construction, based in Kearney, the recent construction is for a new Scooter's location.
Scooter's was founded in 1998 by Don and Linda Eckles when they opened their first drive-thru coffee in Bellevue. They began franchising Scooter's in 2001. The company is now based out of Omaha and features over 200 locations in 15 states.
Scooter's has two locations in Kearney and one in North Platte.
Scooter's locations include drive-thru coffee kiosks and larger drive-thru coffeehouses. Their drink options includes coffee, iced drinks, blended drinks, smoothies and teas. Their larger locations serve food which include, muffins, rolls, cookies, breads, burritos, breakfast sandwiches, cakes, scones and oatmeal.
Excavation work is being handled by Platte Valley Excavating, of Lexington. On Point Construction Management is building the facility itself.
Stay tuned for more information about Scooter's Lexington location, its size and opening date.
