Scooter’s Coffee holds their grand opening, ribbon cutting with Lexington Chamber

LEXINGTON — It was the perfect day to hold the grand opening for a coffee shop, Nebraska’s famous wind was gusting at 20 miles per hour out of the south creating conditions which just begged for a hot cup of joe.
Scooter’s Coffee held their grand opening and ribbon cutting with the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce on Valentine’s Day, Friday, Feb. 14.
The two owners of the Lexington Scooter’s Coffee location are Randy Fair, Keith County’s attorney, and Curt Van Laningham.
Both men own the Scooter’s location in Ogallala.
Fair said the effort to open a Scooter’s location in Lexington was a joint effort between the coffee shop’s corporate office and the two men. Scooter’s is trying to expand their foot print and one way they are doing so is by opening in smaller communities which do not have a Scooter’s.
When asked why the two men entered into coffee shop ownership, Fair said they were looking for new business options and Scooter’s has a great program. Their Ogallala location opened on Mother’s Day in 2018, he said.
Fair described himself as a “coffee fanatic,” and said ownership of a Scooter’s is, “fun and enjoyable.”
Lexington was a great location for a Scooter’s, Fair said, with the open lot in close proximity to I-80, it made sense to open a location here in the community. It also gives their locations generous spacing, with Ogallala and Lexington being over 100 miles apart.
The Lexington Scooter’s location quickly became members of the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce.
The chambers of commerce throughout Nebraska, “do a really good job,” said Fair.
Fair said it was the location where the chamber was located which sold him on joining. He looked at what the Dawson County Opportunity Center use to be, the former Walmart location, and saw how it had been developed by the community. He said it was “proactive,” on the part of the Lexington.
Scooter’s also wants to be active in the Lexington community and plans to have special deals for teachers, law enforcement personnel, firefighters, etc.
According to Scooter’s website, “Founded in 1998 by Don and Linda Eckles in Bellevue, Scooter’s Coffee roasts only the finest coffee beans in the world at its headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska.”
“Scooter’s Coffee is quickly approaching 200 locations in 16 states and has 153 franchisee commitments to build new stores. The company is in the midst of a robust grand opening pipeline. It recently opened additional locations in Overland Park and Gardner, Kan., Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Rapid City, South Dakota. Other expanding markets include Nevada, Arkansas, Colorado, and Texas. Scooter’s Coffee, based in Omaha, specializes in hand-tamped espresso drinks, baked-from-scratch pastries.”
