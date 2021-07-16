Schools receive letter from NDE Commissioner regarding health standards and critical race theory

There was a request for out-of-state travel for journalism students, Hakonson said Journalism teacher Erica Brockmoller was getting ahead of the curve with this request. Students who qualify for the National Fall Convention if they win through the Nebraska High School Press Association contest.

Hakonson said the results won’t be known until October and there is a quick turnaround to the National Convention, hence the early request, which the board approved.

The Orthman Community YMCA submitted a request for a district driver and a bus for a youth fishing trip on Sept. 11 to Johnson Lake. Hakonson said they have helped out the YMCA in the past with requests like this one, the board approved.

In the buildings and grounds section, the board received a proposal for hallway tile at Sandoz Elementary. Hakonson said while the construction is complete, they have found the need for a minor addition.

The new rubber chips on the school’s playground can stain the hands of the students, who then come inside and run their hands down the white walls of the hallway, this makes it difficult to keep the walls clean.

Hakonson said Mike Byrns is install tile over the top of the painted drywall; the tile was already purchased in the Sandoz new addition project. The board approved the proposal.