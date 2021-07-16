Schools receive letter from NDE Commissioner regarding health standards and critical race theory

LEXINGTON — Two areas in education have become political flashpoints in Nebraska recently, a set of proposed, but now scrapped, health standards and critical race theory. The Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matthew Blomsetedt issued a letter to schools regarding the ongoing concerns and discussions.
The letter was received by the Lexington School Board during their monthly meeting on Monday, July 12.
“I regret that concerns over the proposed health education standards are fueling part of that crisis of confidence in the Department and across the education system in Nebraska. The State Board of Education has taken hours of comment and early on, asked that we proceed to a second draft that addresses the concerns heard from parents, grandparents, schools and elected leaders,” Blomstedt wrote.
The State Board discussed creating a second draft that would, “remove many of the explicit examples and reframe sensitive topics as important process for local schools with the intentional inclusion of parents and families at the local level.”
The second draft will be released during the August meeting of the state board.
Blomstedt also mentioned critical race theory and the rancor surrounding it are, “becoming a significant distraction to the necessary education work ahead.”
“Without doubt, our nation has been gripped by concerns about race and equal treatment of people, but we will not heal through divisive rhetoric on any issue. Instead, we must focus on those things that unite us to ensure that every student across Nebraska can achieve the American dream of setting and accomplishing goals that make them successful and productive in their future and ensure that Nebraska is well served by a college, career and civic ready future generation,” wrote Blomstedt.
The board held a public hearing regarding the district’s parental involvement policy, student fee policy, Plan for Safe Return and American Civics/social studies programming.
Greg Crawford spoke during the hearing and asked the board to not require students to wear masks in their Plan for Safe Return.
Superintendent John Hakonson said the plan is a required step to receive around $8 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER III) funds from the federal government.
Crawford also spoke in opposition of the health standards that had been proposed earlier this year and critical race theory.
Data was presented from elementary summer school, showing students are making improvements against the COVID-19 gap, when students lost 46 days of in-person instruction. Teachers enjoyed the fact they were able to start with several new curriculum items with the students in summer school.
In one week, staff saw 61 percent of students grow from their end of year benchmark. By the fourth week, 71 percent of students grew from their end of year mark.
After the public hearing, the board approved the Plan for Safe Return, noting this is a required compliance step for the ESSER III funds. The plan will be posted on the schools website by July 15.
The board reviewed several policies regarding student fees, bullying, compulsory attendance and chronic absenteeism, reimbursement for higher education and classified staff employment terms.
Hakonson spoke on some of the changes, for instance, a seven day deadline was set for receiving a medical note for an absence. If not received after a week, the absence will count toward the 20 day chronic absenteeism and case will be reportable to the county attorney.
Other changes were revising the language concerning conversion of sick leave to personal leave for school cancellations and adding reimbursement for classes in English Learner and Special Education teacher endorsements, which will be paid through ESSER funds. The board approved the policy changes.
The board approved the Multiple Choices Handbook for the 2021-2022 school year. Hakonson said they are working to return the Lexington Middle School’s afterschool program back to their regular hours. They had been shortened from 5:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The handbook for the elementary afterschool programs continues to be worked on, said Hakonson.
There was a request for out-of-state travel for journalism students, Hakonson said Journalism teacher Erica Brockmoller was getting ahead of the curve with this request. Students who qualify for the National Fall Convention if they win through the Nebraska High School Press Association contest.
Hakonson said the results won’t be known until October and there is a quick turnaround to the National Convention, hence the early request, which the board approved.
The Orthman Community YMCA submitted a request for a district driver and a bus for a youth fishing trip on Sept. 11 to Johnson Lake. Hakonson said they have helped out the YMCA in the past with requests like this one, the board approved.
In the buildings and grounds section, the board received a proposal for hallway tile at Sandoz Elementary. Hakonson said while the construction is complete, they have found the need for a minor addition.
The new rubber chips on the school’s playground can stain the hands of the students, who then come inside and run their hands down the white walls of the hallway, this makes it difficult to keep the walls clean.
Hakonson said Mike Byrns is install tile over the top of the painted drywall; the tile was already purchased in the Sandoz new addition project. The board approved the proposal.
The next item was a proposed contract for architectural services, in anticipation of using ESSER III funds for minor school additions, the district wanted to have an architect on hand. They advertised bids and BVH Architecture, who had worked with the district before, was the only bidder.
To satisfy the federal requirements with the ESSER III funds, the process for new construction must follow a design-bid-build phase.
In the curriculum section, the board approved the purchase of 9-12 American History materials, Hakonson said the high school teachers previewed several choices and chose that of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. The cost for materials is $21,153.29.
Hakonson said they are consolidating two separate American history classes into one, so a personal finance class can be added.
The next item approved was 6-8 grade science materials, Hakonson said the science department is developing their curriculum using a free online education resource titled “OpenSciEd.” These materials are supported by the NDE and closely align with the most recent science standards.
The materials from AquaPhoenix Scientific were in the amount of $15,070.00, paid for by ESSER funds.
Another purchase was gas cylinders for welding, automotive and ag programs, Hakonson said their instructors did some research and found out it was less expensive in the long run to buy their own cylinders, rather than rent them.
The board approved the purchase from Island Supply for $17,263.34, ESSER funds will also be used.
In the finance section, the board approved a contract for physical and occupational therapy services for the 2021-2022 school year from Lexington Regional Health Center.
Hakonson said they have had “great success,” with their current providers and want to continue contracting with LRHC. While the state rate for these services is $79 an hour, LRHC only charges the district $72 per hour.
During the Superintendent report, Hakonson said new teacher orientation will be the week of July 26-30 and the dinner to welcome new staff will be Thursday, July 29 at 5:30 p.m.
The board members also conducted a planning session on Wednesday, July 14, starting at 5 p.m. in the conference room at Kirk’s Nebraskaland, they will also tour all of the district’s facilities.