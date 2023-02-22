OMAHA — On Saturday, Feb. 18, the Semi-Final and Championship matches were held at the CHI Health Center in Downtown Omaha.

CLASS B

In the 106 pound weight class, Gothenburg Swede senior Abel Flores took home fourth place after losing a five to two decision against Bennington’s Evan Warner.

Lexington Minuteman sophomore Garrett Kaiser took sixth place in the 106 weight class after Northwest’s Kaleb Keiper got the pin at the end of the first period.

At 113, Cozad Haymaker sophomore Aaron Wilson brought home fifth place with a second period pin over Gering’s Isaiah Murillo. Wilson talked about his final match and stated, “I just needed to finish strong. We’ve been preaching that all season.”

Haymaker senior Isaac White finished strong with a State Runner-Up title in the 182 pound weight class. White lost by a one to two decision against Waverly’s Drew Moser.

In the 195 pound weight class, senior Eli Boryca fought he was into third place after defeating Aurora’s Britton Kemling with a six to zero decision. After his win, Boryca stated, “The win felt amazing. I wanted to do better than I did last year after getting fourth.”

CLASS D

S-E-M Mustang sophomore Maddox Jones took home sixth place after hard fought battle against Alma’s Alek Molzahn. Jones lost the match with a one to three decision.

At 285, Hi-Line Bull junior Drew Knoerzer beat out Anselmo-Merna’s Tayte Thornton with a 23 second pin for fifth place. After his quarterfinal match win on Thursday against Xander Albin of Plainview, Knoerzer stated, “The win felt pretty good. I’m a junior and this is my first time going to state. After battling injuries my freshman and sophomore year, it’s great to know I’m going to get a medal no matter what.”

GIRLS

Lexington senior Angelica Velasquez grappled for fifth place against Gering’s Hailey Median in the 115 weight class. Velasquez won by a five to four decision. This was Velasquez’s first year at state and after her final match, she stated, “I am just so happy I made it here and that I believed in myself. I’m just happy. I was nervous going in because I had gone against her before and she beat me. I knew I could do it if I did my best.”

In her senior year, Lexington Minutemaid Kalli Sutton battled against South Sioux City’s Yohaly Quinoes in the 155 weight class. Sutton took home second place after falling in the third period. This was Sutton’s first year at State as she had only been wrestling the past seven months. “

Congratulations to all those who placed at State!