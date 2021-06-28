 Skip to main content
Sanitation truck driver injured after being struck by Union Pacific train east of Lexington
LEXINGTON — A sanitation truck driver was transported to the hospital with injuries after their vehicle was struck by a Union Pacific train east of Lexington during the afternoon of Monday, June 28.

At 1:13 p.m., the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the railroad intersection of Highway 30 and Road 436 for the report of a train striking a truck.

On scene, a westbound Union Pacific mixed freight train had come to a stop across the intersection, a damaged truck, with a roll off trailer, had come to rest in the north ditch, also facing west.

The intersection is only marked by signs and not crossing arms.

Dawson County Sheriff Ken Moody said the truck had been northbound on Road 436 crossing the tracks when the train impacted the back end of the vehicle and spun it around.

The driver suffered non-life threatening head and neck injuries, Moody said. They were transported to Lexington Regional Health Center by the LVFD.

The accident remains under investigation by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office; they were assisted on scene by the Lexington Police Department and members of the Union Pacific Railroad.

