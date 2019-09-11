LEXINGTON — Sandoz Elementary took time out of their day to remember the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001 and honor all those who perished in the attacks.
Students gathered around the American flag as Principal Barry McFarland spoke to the students about what happened that fateful day.
These students, born after the day and only knowing the effects of 9/11, rely on the re-accounting of those days events from those who remember the day themselves.
Students recited the pledge of allegiance, and music director Connie Glaze led groups of students in the National Anthem and "God Bless America."
