Sandoz Elementary STAR students treated to a Thanksgiving Feast
Sandoz Elementary STAR students treated to a Thanksgiving Feast

  • Updated
LEXINGTON — The Sandoz Elementary STAR students got an early start to the holiday with a Thanksgiving Feast on Friday, Nov. 19.

The Student, Therapy and Resource Students (STAR) worked during the week to make their holiday headdresses, placemats and other decorations, said Sandoz Elementary teacher Lori Pflaster.

She said she and the other special education teachers were happy to host the event this year, after not being able to last year due to COVID-19.

The students were joined by their family members who helped to provide food for the event.

