S-E-M student named to Congressman Smith’s 2022-2023 Youth Advisory Council

WASHINGTON D.C. — An Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Public Schools student has been named to Congressman Adrian Smith’s 2022-2023 Youth Advisory Council.
Bart Beattie of Sumner was one of the 16 Nebraska students that Smith named to the council.
Youth Advisory Council members include:
- Bart Beattie of Sumner
- Grace Brennemann of Curtis
- Bowdie Fox of Grand Island
- Thomas Kaus of Chadron
- Faith King of Clearwater
- Madalyn Kohlmeyer of Tecumseh
- Cheve Lutz of Benkelman
- Bella Meyer of Albion
- Hunter Miller of Bayard
- Abigail Nielsen of McCook
- Austin Phinney of York
- Violet Schwager of Atkinson
- Jenason Spady of Oshkosh
- Tucker Stagemeyer of Page
- Alexa Tollman of Crawford
- Justin Wenzel of Arthur
Smith’s Youth Advisory Council is a forum for high school students to discuss opinions, thoughts, and concerns about local and federal issues with Smith throughout the school year. Through in-person meetings and other contacts, the Council provides students an opportunity for involvement and insight into their government and communities.
The Council is open to Third District sophomore, junior, and senior high school students. More information is available on Smith’s website at AdrianSmith.House.Gov/Services/Youth-Advisory-Council.