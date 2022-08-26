S-E-M student named to Congressman Smith’s 2022-2023 Youth Advisory Council

WASHINGTON D.C. — An Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Public Schools student has been named to Congressman Adrian Smith’s 2022-2023 Youth Advisory Council.

Bart Beattie of Sumner was one of the 16 Nebraska students that Smith named to the council.

Youth Advisory Council members include:

Bart Beattie of Sumner

Grace Brennemann of Curtis

Bowdie Fox of Grand Island

Thomas Kaus of Chadron

Faith King of Clearwater

Madalyn Kohlmeyer of Tecumseh

Cheve Lutz of Benkelman

Bella Meyer of Albion

Hunter Miller of Bayard

Abigail Nielsen of McCook

Austin Phinney of York

Violet Schwager of Atkinson

Jenason Spady of Oshkosh

Tucker Stagemeyer of Page

Alexa Tollman of Crawford

Justin Wenzel of Arthur

Smith’s Youth Advisory Council is a forum for high school students to discuss opinions, thoughts, and concerns about local and federal issues with Smith throughout the school year. Through in-person meetings and other contacts, the Council provides students an opportunity for involvement and insight into their government and communities.

The Council is open to Third District sophomore, junior, and senior high school students. More information is available on Smith’s website at AdrianSmith.House.Gov/Services/Youth-Advisory-Council.