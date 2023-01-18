S-E-M pulls ahead in the second half against the Bulldogs

SUMNER — On Saturday, Jan. 14, the S-E-M Mustangs battled on the court against the Pleasanton Bulldogs.

“We knew they were top five in the conference. We knew getting this win was going to be really important to get in the top seed of the conference tournament,” stated Mustang Kellon Eggleston.

The Bulldogs didn’t give the Mustangs an easy victory as they went up 31-25 in the first half.

S-E-M fell behind as the Bulldogs fired up five three-pointers in the first.

It wasn’t until after halftime that the Mustangs shut down the Bulldog offense.

In the third quarter, the Mustangs held the Bulldogs to two points scored as they went up by 17. “We got back to doing what we do best in the man to man defense during the entire second half which made a really big difference for us,” Mustang Head Coach Darby Line commented.

The fourth quarter was a different story as the Bulldogs fought their way back. S-E-M kept their lead after putting up 19 points.

S-E-M took the win 61-49.

The Mustangs advanced to eight and two on the season.

Leading in scoring for the Mustangs was Kellon Eggleston with 16 points. Noah Eggleston had 11, Cohen Rohde had 10, Jace Rosentreader had eight, Ryan Arbuthnot had eight and Jayson Guthard had six.

On the road, the Mustangs faced the zero and 12 Anselmo-Merna Coyotes on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Back in action on Friday, Jan. 20, the Mustangs tip-off at 7:30 p.m. against Silver Lake.