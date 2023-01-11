 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
S-E-M, Overton, Hi-Line grapple on the mat at Amherst

011123-lex-sports-wrestling-logo-amherst20220920_0001.jpg

AMHERST — On Saturday, Jan. 7, the S-E-M Mustangs, Overton Eagles and Hi-Line made their appearance at the Amherst wrestling invite.

Hi-Line tied for seventh in the team standings. S-E-M took eighth and Overton ended 17th.

HI-LINE

Parker Schutz placed second in the 120 weight class.

In the 126 weight class, Chase Beitler placed fourth.

Bringing home first place was Drew Knoerzer in the 285 weight class.

S-E-M

Clayton Scoville brought home third place in the 106 weight class.

In the 170 weight class, Maddox Jones placed second.

OVERTON

Dylan Pooschke landed in fourth place in the 170 weight class.

Hi-Line travels to Elm Creek for an invite starting at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13.

S-E-M hosts a triangular in Sumner at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12 and their invite on Friday, Jan. 13 starting at noon.

Overton travels north to Sumner for the S-E-M invite on Friday, Jan. 13 at noon.

