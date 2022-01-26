S-E-M Mustangs go on the road against the Gibbon Buffaloes

LEXINGTON — The Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Mustangs hit the road on Monday, Jan. 24 to face off against the Gibbon Buffaloes. The SEM girls snapped a four game losing streak with the road win, while the boys fell by only five points.
Mustangs snap four game loss streak
After going on a 10 game winning streak to start the season, SEM lost their past four games heading into the Gibbon game.
SEM Girls Head Coach John Rohde said in their losses they played four, “very good,” teams, Axtell, Pleasanton, Anselmo-Merna and Silver Lake. “We played them tough; we just couldn’t come out on top.”
Rohde said the win over Gibbon was a confidence builder for his team.
Rohde said they are down two starters after Adi McFarland broke her hand and will be out for the rest of the season. SEM had to dig deeper down their roster and Rohde said the younger players are doing a decent job but noted they are not as experienced.
When asked what he would like to see improved, Rohde didn’t hesitate when he said rebounding. “We have to box out better, we turn around and find the ball, but we don’t box the (opponent) out. If the bounce goes (the opponents) way they get the ball.”
“We need to box out and then go for the ball,” he said.
Speaking to future games, Rohde said they have a tough road ahead with two starters out, they need to find players who will step up.
The first quarter was even between both teams, putting up 11 points each, by the second quarter the momentum started to turn for the Mustangs as they put up an additional 11 points and held the Buffaloes to three points.
The score at halftime was 22-13.
In the third quarter, the momentum swung solidly in favor of SEM as they scored 11 points, while Gibbon fought back with nine points. In the fourth quarter, the Mustangs scored 13 points and the Buffaloes scored six points.
The final score was 46-29.
The Mustangs were led on offense by Mikah O’Neill (24) who scored 15 points, Audrey Reiter (42) scored nine points, Faith Hernandez (5) had eight points and Mattie Beattie (1) and Cayleigh Jackson (40) had six points each; Hernandez and Beattie and one three pointer each.
From the free throw line the Mustangs hit 10-18 shots, a hit rate of 56 percent.
O’Neill also led with rebounds, 11 total, all defensive, Reiter had nine, four offensive and five defensive, Jackson had eight, two offensive and six defensive and Hernandez had six, two offensive and four defensive.
As a team, SEM had 43 total rebounds, 12 offensive and 31 defensive. In contrast, Gibbon had 32 total, 15 on offense and 17 on defense.
The Mustangs had 11 steals and 11 turnovers, Gibbon had eight steals and 13 turnovers.
With a Tuesday loss to Ansley/Litchfield, the Mustangs record stands at 11-5. Their next match is an away game on Thursday, Jan. 27 against the Amherst Broncos. They are 12-4 after a recent 53-20 win over Wilcox-Hildreth.
Mustangs fall by only five points to Buffaloes
The match was even between SEM and Gibbon at the start of halftime, but a slower offensive performance by the Mustangs in the third quarter allowed the Buffaloes to get ahead.
The first quarter saw Gibbon putting up 16 points while SEM scored 11, in the second quarter SEM gained a slight advantage, scoring nine points to Gibbons seven.
The score at halftime was 23-20.
In the third quarter, the Mustangs had a tougher time hitting the basket, scoring three points to the Buffaloes 12. SEM rallied in the fourth quarter, scoring 20 points to Gibbons 14, but it wasn’t enough.
The final score was 49-43
Noah Eggleston (1) led the Mustangs offense with 16 points, Kellen Eggleston (0) had 12 points and Tucker Whitesel (10) had six points.
Noah Eggleston was able to hit four three pointers during the game, Whitesel hit two and Kellen Eggleston, Creyton Line (14) and Ryan Arbuthnot (40) each hit one.
On free throws the Mustangs hit 50 percent of their shots, 6-12.
Jayson Guthard (24) had five total rebounds, one offensive and four defensive, Noah Eggleston had four, one offensive and three defensive, Kellen Eggleston had three, all defensive and Line had three, one offensive and two defensive.
The Mustangs had nine steals and 11 turnovers.
With a Tuesday win over Ansley/Litchfield, the Mustangs record improves to 10-5. Their next match is an away game on Thursday, Jan. 27 against the Amherst Broncos. Amherst is 14-3 after an 85-46 win over the Hi-Line Bulls.