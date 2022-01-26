S-E-M Mustangs go on the road against the Gibbon Buffaloes

“We need to box out and then go for the ball,” he said.

Speaking to future games, Rohde said they have a tough road ahead with two starters out, they need to find players who will step up.

The first quarter was even between both teams, putting up 11 points each, by the second quarter the momentum started to turn for the Mustangs as they put up an additional 11 points and held the Buffaloes to three points.

The score at halftime was 22-13.

In the third quarter, the momentum swung solidly in favor of SEM as they scored 11 points, while Gibbon fought back with nine points. In the fourth quarter, the Mustangs scored 13 points and the Buffaloes scored six points.

The final score was 46-29.

The Mustangs were led on offense by Mikah O’Neill (24) who scored 15 points, Audrey Reiter (42) scored nine points, Faith Hernandez (5) had eight points and Mattie Beattie (1) and Cayleigh Jackson (40) had six points each; Hernandez and Beattie and one three pointer each.

From the free throw line the Mustangs hit 10-18 shots, a hit rate of 56 percent.