S-E-M Mustangs fly away with win over Franklin Flyers

FRANKLIN — The S-E-M Mustangs traveled to Franklin on Tuesday, Dec. 20 for a night on the court against the Flyers.

The lady Mustangs tipped off first at 6 p.m. against the lady Flyers.

Franklin came into the match-up with a zero and five record. The lady Mustangs looked to keep their record undefeated and that’s just what they did.

The lady Mustangs held the lady Flyers from scoring any points in the first quarter.

As the second quarter ended, the Mustangs were up 35 to 10.

After the halftime break, the lady Mustangs put 17 points on the board as the Flyers scored seven.

The fourth quarter saw the Mustangs with 13 as they held the Flyers to five points.

With a 43 point lead, the lady Mustangs won 65 to 22.

Lady Mustang Mikah O’Neill led the team in scoring with 29 points. O’Neill had three rebounds, eight steals and four assists. Taryn Arbuthnot had 19 points, four rebounds and five steals. Jenna Claflin had seven points, five rebounds and two steals. Allie Rohde scored three points. Tessa Nichols and Katelynn Reiter each scored two points.

Mustangs

The Mustangs took their turn against the Flyers.

S-E-M came in with a record of four and two. The Flyers were one and four.

The Mustangs are ranked first in D2 District 8 with a three game win streak.

It looked to be a good match-up.

The Mustangs came out on top 61 to 42.

There were no stats during the time of publication.

The Mustangs travel to Stapleton on Tuesday, Jan. 3 to face off against the Sandhills Valley Mavericks.