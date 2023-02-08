HOLDREGE — The S-E-M Mustangs bring home second in the Fort Kearny Conference after a tough game against the Amherst Broncos in Holdrege on Saturday, Feb. 4.

In the first quarter, Amherst was dropping three-pointers left and right. The Broncos had made three and went seven of nine at the free throw line. S-E-M was down by eight at the end of the quarter.

With much effort from the Mustangs, they scored 12 points in the second quarter but couldn’t keep the Broncos from scoring 12. The Bronco defensive pressure led to multiple Mustang turnovers that the Broncos were able to score off of.

At halftime, the Mustangs were down 20-28.

Although the Mustangs put up a fight in the third quarter, it just wasn’t enough to stop the outside shots by the Broncos. S-E-M had nine points to the Broncos 14.

In the fourth quarter, the Mustangs put in their bench players to finish out the game. It was a tough loss for the Mustangs as they had high hopes for taking home the FKC Championship title.

The Mustangs lost the bout 40-54.

Kellon Eggleston had 19 points, Jayson Guthard had 11, Noah Eggleston had four, Ryan Arbuthnot had two, Jace Rosentreader had two and Graeden Anderson had two.

S-E-M traveled to Twin Loup to face a three and 15 Wolves team on Tuesday, Feb. 7.