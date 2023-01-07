S-E-M Mustang Josie Smith signs with Concordia University

SUMNER — It was an emotional day for Josie Smith and her family as she signed to Concordia University as part of their Cross Country and Track and Field team on Thursday, Jan. 5.

The gym was filled with family, friends and many classmates as Concordia Head Coach Matt Beisel took the microphone to start the commitment ceremony.

Beisel spoke about the rich faith based community that surrounds Concordia and how Smith led by her faith.

After Beisel’s speech was finished, Smith and her family gathered at the signing table to finalize her commitment as a future Concordia student athlete. Smith was not only honored for her athletic abilities but was taking on an academic commitment as well.

The crowd was stopped by Smith’s grandfather, Greg Hothem, as he took the microphone to give Smith a big surprise. Hothem pulled out a sack and handed it over to Smith and as she opened up the bag, a huge flow of tears came down. A treasure he had been holding onto for 56 years was his pair of high school track spikes. Smith’s grandpa had last worn them in 1967. They both sat down at the table and each of them signed their names in permanent maker on the shoes before giving one another the biggest hug.

Smith got her start as a Cross Country runner in seventh grade when she watched a meet for her brother, Parker. After attending her first Cross Country practice, Smith fell in love with the sport.

In her senior year, Smith placed fifth at the Ron Priebe Gibbon meet, ninth in Arapahoe, 10th in Franklin, 37th out of 176 runners at the UNK invite, second in Overton for the Fort Kearny Conference meet, second in Minden, 10th at Districts in Cambridge and 79th of 124 runners at State.

A lover of long distance running, Smith also competes in the 1600 and 3200 meter events during Track and Field. Last track season, she was part of the four by eight relay team.

Smith finds inspiration the most in her mother. “My mom has an awesome work ethic and she’s very driven. Those are qualities I want to have,” she commented.

It takes a lot of mental preparation for long distance running. “I just have to be in the mindset that I am doing this to glorify Christ and not myself,” stated Smith.

As she competed all four years in Cross Country, Smith was the only girl on the team. Cross Country Head Coach Erika Kappal stated, “She was a lot of fun to coach. I just wish we could of provided more opportunities for her in practices and that’s what I am most excited about for her to have in college is someone to push her.”

Looking ahead to her career as a college athlete, Smith said, “The team is just very tight and it’s going to be just like a family. I’m excited for that because I’ve never had a girl teammate and I want to form those bonds.”

As a Mustang, her favorite subject in school is English. Smith is planning to study Psychology and pursue a Masters in Mental Health counseling at Concordia.

It is most certainly a stressful time when searching for the right college to attend. Smith seemed to have found the perfect fit at Concordia as she stated, “I heard from people that have gone there that Coach Matt puts your faith and being a servant for Christ over athletics. You’re a human more than an athlete and that’s really what I was searching for.”

Smith filled out a recruiting form which caught the attention of Beisel. “I looked up her times and noticed her times were progressing as she continued to compete. Her times were in the ballpark of what I begin to look for so we began talking and really hit it off from a personality stand-point,” remarked Beisel.

“I think she has a lot of untapped potential and in a bigger environment she’s really going to blossom. I am excited to see what she can do,” Beisel stated.

Congratulations and good luck in the future Josie!