S-E-M Homecoming Royalty was announced at the conclusion of Friday’s football game in Sumner. Back row: (left to right) Duke Blake Schroeder, Duchess Faith Whitesel, King Parker Smith, Queen Ashley Schroeder, Princess Sarah Glatter, Prince Riley Stieb. Front: Crown bearers Emily Mazariegos and Brody Arbuthnot.
