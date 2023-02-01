S-E-M girls take first loss of season to Amherst

SUMNER — On Thursday, Jan. 26, the S-E-M lady Mustangs faced off against the mighty Amherst lady Broncos at home.

The Mustang gym was packed full of fans and only standing room was available.

S-E-M fell behind as the lady Broncos fired up and scored two three-pointers in a row. It was a very defensively physical game on both sides of the ball.

Lady Mustang Taryn Arbuthnot made a bucket and a foul was called for a three-point play to nudge S-E-M closer to Amherst. The Mustangs were down 16-21 in the second quarter.

With two minutes left in the second, Jenna Claflin banked a shot down low to put the lady Mustangs down by one.

The score was tied at 26 when Mustang Allie Rohde sunk a three to put S-E-M ahead 29-26 at halftime.

During the third quarter, both teams went back and forth taking the lead. The lady Broncos pulled ahead with a three that sent the lady Mustangs into a timeout.

Lady Mustang Jaycelynn Hoos fired up and scored a three to tie the game at 53.

In the fourth quarter, the lady Mustangs were down by two with less than three minutes left. The Broncos forced a turnover and scored giving them a five point lead.

The lady Mustang fought hard but lost 58-61.

Mikah O’Neill had 18 points, Arbuthnot had 13, Hoos had nine, Cayleigh Jackson had six, Rohde had six and Claflin had four.

S-E-M prepared for the Fort Kearny Conference on Monday, Jan. 30 in Sumner against the Axtell Wildcats.