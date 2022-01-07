S-E-M girls remain undefeated with road win, Hi-Line boys win close match against Mustangs

ELWOOD — The Sumner-Eddyville-Miller girls basketball team is now 10-0 after their road win on Thursday, Jan. 6. The Hi-Line boys faced the Mustangs in a close match and were able to grab the win.

Mustangs are 10-0 after win over Hi-Line

“We played really well in the first quarter and the first half,” said S-E-M Girls Head Coach John Rhode.

Indeed, the score at halftime was 38-7, in favor of S-E-M. Rhode said after the half he was trying to mix some more girls into the rotation, to give team members more playing time.

He did note when doing this, some of the timing gets off and players on the floor might not know each other as well. Hi-Line was able to take advantage and gain some ground on S-E-M in the third quarter.

However, Rhode said this substitution is important as it may be needed down the stretch of their season. “Overall I was happy, it didn’t end like I wanted, but we got a lot of sub time in, which is good,” he said.