S-E-M girls remain undefeated with road win, Hi-Line boys win close match against Mustangs

ELWOOD — The Sumner-Eddyville-Miller girls basketball team is now 10-0 after their road win on Thursday, Jan. 6. The Hi-Line boys faced the Mustangs in a close match and were able to grab the win.
Mustangs are 10-0 after win over Hi-Line
“We played really well in the first quarter and the first half,” said S-E-M Girls Head Coach John Rhode.
Indeed, the score at halftime was 38-7, in favor of S-E-M. Rhode said after the half he was trying to mix some more girls into the rotation, to give team members more playing time.
He did note when doing this, some of the timing gets off and players on the floor might not know each other as well. Hi-Line was able to take advantage and gain some ground on S-E-M in the third quarter.
However, Rhode said this substitution is important as it may be needed down the stretch of their season. “Overall I was happy, it didn’t end like I wanted, but we got a lot of sub time in, which is good,” he said.
When asked about still being undefeated, Rhode said the next four or five games will be tough ones, “they are some good teams.” He noted it is important they keep pushing the basketball and playing their game, not playing their opponents game. “We don’t want to slow down; we are not a slowdown team.”
“It will be tough, but there is no reason we can’t win them all,” Rhode said.
When asked about what they will focus in the coming practices, Rhode said they will focus on boxing out and getting some new offensive plays in, as their opponents should have quite a bit of film to study.
“I want to change up somethings a little bit, but basically we will focus on the next team and take it one team at a time.”
The Mustangs got off to a quick lead which they held the entire game, scoring 18 points in the first quarter while holding Hi-Line to only two points. The second quarter was similar, 20 points to S-E-M and only five points for Hi-Line.
After the half, S-E-M still held the advantage, scoring 11 to Hi-Line’s six points. In the fourth quarter, Hi-Line was able to gain back some ground, scoring 17 points to S-E-M’s ten.
However, S-E-M’s early lead ensured the final score was 59-30.
The Mustangs offense was led by Mikah O’Neill (24) with 23 points, Faith Hernandez (5) had 11 points, Allie Rohde (0) six points, Adi McFarland (14) had five points, Mattie Beattie (1) and Kaiti Reiter (4) both had four points.
Hi-Line’s offense was driven by Zoey Evans (14) with 16 points, Whitney Dickau (1) had eight points, Lauren Hickey (34) had four points and Payton Muegerl (30) had two points.
S-E-M is now 10-0 on their season, their next match is on Friday, Jan. 7 against the Axtell Wildcats who are 5-5 on their season, after a recent 54-45 win over Kenesaw.
With the loss, Hi-Line falls to 2-6, their next match will be an away game against the Southwest Roughriders, who are 5-4 after a recent 43-23 win over Hitchcock County.
Hi-Line boys hold off S-E-M for win at home
The Hi-Line Bulls hosted the S-E-M Mustangs and the game was close throughout all four quarters.
It started off in S-E-M’s favor, with the Mustangs scoring 12 points, while Hi-Line made half of that with six points. In the second quarter, the score began to even, by the half it was 31-28 in favor of S-E-M.
It was in the third quarter that Hi-Line began to pull away; they managed to keep the lead despite S-E-M closing within six points during the fourth quarter. Turnovers were a problem for both teams; several traveling calls were called on both teams.
Hi-Line was able to hold off the Mustangs and the final score was 56-48, late free throws were able to put Hi-Line in a secure position. This was just the second Mustang loss of the season.
With the win, Hi-Line improves to 3-5, their next match will be an away game on Tuesday, Jan. 11 against the Southwest Roughriders, who are 3-6 on their season after a recent 55-16 loss against Hitchcock County.