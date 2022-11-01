S-E-M gallops away with playoff win over Wallace

SUMNER- On Friday, Oct. 28, the S-E-M Mustangs took the field against the Wallace Wildcats for the Class D6 football playoffs.

It was a nail biting start for the Mustangs as the Wildcats were going toe to toe on each play. The game was tied eight to eight going in the beginning of the first quarter. Coach Shane Hrasky said, “We came out slow and they did not. They got their running game going and hung with us in the first half.” With 11 seconds left in the first, S-E-M was down 14 to 16.

In the second quarter, the Mustangs dealt with injuries on starters Creyton Line and Jace Rosentreader. Even with those two out, it didn’t slow down the Mustangs as they went up 38 to 24 right before halftime.

Starting the third quarter, the Mustangs recovered a Wildcat fumble. Mustang Ryan Arbuthnot ran it in for a touchdown to put the score at 46 to 24. The Mustang defense held off the Wildcat offense and took over the field. Mustang Noah Eggleston ran the ball in for a touchdown and the point after kick was good as S-E-M went up by 30 points. Wallace was defeated in the third as the Mustangs put up three more touchdowns to set the score at 77 to 24.

During the fourth quarter, many Mustang bench players got to see the field. The Mustangs stayed strong on defense only allowing the Wildcats one touchdown. The Mustangs never saw the end zone in the fourth but they were up by 46 points when the time clock hit zero. Coach Hrasky stated, “At halftime we made adjustments and played way better in the second half. Our defense shut them down and our offense had everything working for us.”

The Mustangs won the contest 77 to 31.

S-E-M made it to the State Championship in 1992 where they lost to Falls City Sacred Heart 14 to 44.

S-E-M plays in the quarterfinals on Friday, Nov. 4 at 6:30 p.m. against the Shelton Bulldogs in Sumner. The Mustangs won 54 to 27 the last time they faced Shelton.