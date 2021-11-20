S.B. Autodetailing joins the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce

LEXINGTON — S.B. Autodetailing is the latest business to join the Lexington Area of Commerce.

Owner Juan Silva said he opened the business in 2019.

When asked about why his business became a chamber member, Silva said they wanted to be an active and supportive member of the Lexington community.

“The Lexington Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors welcomed a new chamber member with a ribbon cutting at S.B. Auto Detailing located at 309 E 4th St., the former Mr. Automotive location, in Lexington. I had the pleasure of meeting with owners Juan and Cinthia a few weeks ago,” Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Heather Heinemann said.

“They feel blessed with the opportunity to have a business here in Lexington and are grateful for all the support. With future plans to grow they are also excited to be involved in the community,” said Heinemann.