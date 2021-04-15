RYDE Transit is excited to take part in Nebraska Public Transit Week

NEBRASKA — Nebraska Public Transit Week is a celebration and promotion of public transit across Nebraska organized by the Nebraska Association of Transportation Providers, the Nebraska Department of Transportation, University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Nebraska Safety Center, and University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Center for Public Affairs Research in cooperation with Nebraska’s public transit providers.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic decreasing American’s need to travel in 2020, public transit proved its essential nature in Nebraska with over 2.7 million passenger boardings. Transit providers traveled over 5.7 million miles to get Nebraskans where they needed to go. Five-point eight percent of household in Nebraska do not have access to a vehicle. Public transit options, in both rural and urban communities, are vital to those who do not own or cannot use a personal vehicle. For thousands of Nebraskans, public transit provides a connection to medical care, education, jobs, and other vital services.