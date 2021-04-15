RYDE Transit is excited to take part in Nebraska Public Transit Week

NEBRASKA — Nebraska Public Transit Week is a celebration and promotion of public transit across Nebraska organized by the Nebraska Association of Transportation Providers, the Nebraska Department of Transportation, University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Nebraska Safety Center, and University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Center for Public Affairs Research in cooperation with Nebraska’s public transit providers.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic decreasing American’s need to travel in 2020, public transit proved its essential nature in Nebraska with over 2.7 million passenger boardings. Transit providers traveled over 5.7 million miles to get Nebraskans where they needed to go. Five-point eight percent of household in Nebraska do not have access to a vehicle. Public transit options, in both rural and urban communities, are vital to those who do not own or cannot use a personal vehicle. For thousands of Nebraskans, public transit provides a connection to medical care, education, jobs, and other vital services.
During Public Transit Week, RYDE Transit is celebrating our commitment to rural transit. Our agency provides service throughout seven counties in central Nebraska (Buffalo, Adams, Dawson, Hamilton, Franklin, Kearney, and Gosper Counties) offering demand-response service, similar to what Nebraskans experience with rideshare programs such as Lyft and Uber. Passengers need to call 308.865.5677 to reserve their ride 24 hours ahead of time.
To celebrate Public Transit Week, RYDE Transit is also celebrating our Essential Transit Employees who worked tirelessly during the pandemic to make sure our clients got to their needed appointments. Please join us as we help celebrate our essential workers – transit employees.
Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska (Mid) is a private, non-profit agency serving 27 counties in south central Nebraska and two counties in Kansas. Mid’s vision is ‘helping people, changing lives, and making communities a better place to live.’ Throughout our 52 years of operation, the agency has established a wide variety of solid programs that benefit our communities. Individuals served by the agency include people of all ages and ethnicities with particular attention given to assisting low-income families, senior citizen on fixed incomes, and the disabled.
For information about Nebraska Public Transit Week or media inquiries, please contact Charles McGraw at 308.865.5677.