Rural home north of Overton completely destroyed by fire

OVERTON — A rural home northwest of Overton was fully destroyed by a fire which broke out during the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 23.

At 4:46 p.m. the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a home on N. Road 759 which was reported to be completely engulfed by flames.

Even amid the misty gloom and fading light of Monday afternoon, the fire was visible from a full three miles away. The LVFD immediately paged the Overton Volunteer Fire Department for mutual aid and extra water.

Arriving on scene, Lexington firefighters found the structure to be completely engulfed by the fire. The lone occupant of home was present at the time, but was able to get out and was not injured.

LVFD Fire Chief Dahlas Holbein said the structure could not be saved and would be allowed to burn, while the firefighters prevented anything else from catching fire in winds which were gusting over 10 mph.

Around 5:25 p.m., the structure of the rear of the home collapsed, filling the air with flames, sparks and smoke.

Firefighters were still on scene into Monday night to monitor the situation.

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and the Dawson Public Power District assisted on scene.